Monkey Republic, Fate Slipping - By Shaheen Sehbai, Journalist in US

The horric atrocities committed by Bajwa and his cronies are a crime that will never be understood by a rational mind, effects will reverberate for decades unless some God forsaken hand stop the mad train.

Need a God forsaken hand instead of a healing one because the diabolical villain has broken all level what we call the usual Evil.

Read through what Shaeen Sehbai has to say, once a Group Editor of The News. The group now just dances at every string pulled by many nefarious characters at Pakistan Dacoit Movement (PDM) and Bajwa and his traitorus gang who have inflicted such horrid dishonor to the once dearly loved institution of The Armed Forces of Pakistan that it will take years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592144926040522758
 
The author scribbles like a monkey, without any basis in facts. Does he consider U.K. to be a Monkey Republic too, because they changed 5 PMs in 6 Years? What happened to IK may be described as Horse trading, but that is a different animal. If people don't like (Westminster style) Parliamentary System, they should change the constitution, may be, to a Presidential form. But calling a No Confidence Motion as Monkey business makes the author look like a monkey. Also, after his ouster, IK has said and done many simian things.
 
The author scribbles like a monkey, without any basis in facts. Does he consider U.K. to be a Monkey Republic too, because they changed 5 PMs in 6 Years? What happened to IK may be described as Horse trading, but that is a different animal. If people don't like (Westminster style) Parliamentary System, they should change the constitution, may be, to a Presidential form. But calling a No Confidence Motion as Monkey business makes the author look like a monkey. Also, after his ouster, IK has said and done many simian things.
It is not a confidence motion issue ,,, how that motion is made in motion is 100 percent nonparliamentary behavior. That is the issue.
 
It was ugly, All No Confidence Motions are ugly. Our Impeachment motions are ugly. Do you remember Clinton's impeachment? Ugliness is not illegal or criminal, sans evidence. If there is evidence, why no one is showing it? Why all the beating around the bush for "Cipher". Put it on a website and let the people see it.
 
you can't put the govt document onsite, IK wanted too. But this govt has the option to put the doc...no one has stopped them. If nothing is in there then ...just show it to the people.
Clinton left a trace of his credit score on the face of Monica ...and she later play the HarMonica in public ....
 
Pakistan is a banana monkey state.... Period.
 

