1) There is no such thing as genetically and racially pure Mongoloids in South Asia unless he is a ethnic Chinese or East Asian. Mongoloids do not exist in South Asia only Mongoloid looking South Asians.2) Mongoloid were never native to South Asia. The lands that the Mongoloids in South Asia have today originally belonged to a Dravidian or Australoid groups, before Mongoloid invaded their lands or assimilated them.3) Original Mongoloid migrated to South Asia from their real ancestral lands such as modern day China's Yunnan, Tibet, Burma as nomads.Most Northeast Indians are only genetically 65% East Asian and 35% South Asian which is totally different to a Chinese who are 100% East Asian and 0% South Asian genetically . Most Nepalese look more closer to Indians, some are mixed and some are Mongoloid but even the Mongoloid Nepalese are mixed heavily in genetics.Demographics also show Nepals population majority population are Caucasoid South Asians and mixed, the Mongoloids only make up a minority.More or less, I compare Nepalese people with three 3 different types83% South Asian / 17% East Asian are something to Turkish58% South Asian / 42% East Asian are something similar to Uzbeks30% South Asian / 70% East Asian are something to Kazakhs.If there was really Mongoloids in South Asia than there DNA would be 100% red.For example Kazakhs are 70% Mongoloid on average but even they look like this. You can only say he is a Mongoloid looking Kazakh but not a racially Mongoloid Kazakh the same goes for the Nepalese who look Mongoloid.I've been to Nepal and most of them look like these.A 58% South Asian, 42% Mongoloid Nepalese look typically like thisA 83% South Asian, 13% Mongoloid Nepalese look like thisA 30% South Asian, 70% Mongoloid Nepalese look like this