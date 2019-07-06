Mongolia withdraws all troops from Afghanistan

Ambassador to Germany receives Mongolian peacekeepers

2003-2011: deployed 265 officers of mobile training units to prepare artillery units in the framework of the operation, ‘Enduring Freedom’,

2009-2015: deployed 1,252 military personnel from the moto shooting battalion,

2010-2015: deployed 54 training personnel as well as 439 personnel for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF),

since 2015: deployed 1,356 personnel for the NATO-led mission Resolute Support Mission (RSM).

A total of about 3,300 military personnel of the Mongolian Armed Forces have served in peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan since 2003.

Ambassador to Germany receives Mongolian peacekeepers The 13th batch of military troops of the Mongolian Armed Forces, led by Lt. Col. E. Amartuvshin, who successfully served in the Northern Command under German leadership in NATO-led Resolute Support mission in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, returned home through Germany.

. The 13th batch of military troops of the Mongolian Armed Forces, led by Lt. Col. E. Amartuvshin, who successfully served in the Northern Command under German leadership in NATO-led Resolute Support mission in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, returned home through Germany.During their stay in Hanover, Germany, a delegation led by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Germany D.Ganbat received them and paid tribute.According to the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Contributions to the United Nations Standby Arrangements signed between Mongolia and the United Nations in 1999, and the Law on participation of Military and Police personnel in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and other international operations that was adopted in 2002, the Mongolian Armed Forces began to contribute to the peacekeeping operations carried out in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan starting from 2003.The Mongolian Armed Forces sent military personnel to Afghanistan in: