The State Bank is obliged to pay equivalent gold against paper money. Inflation is only a hundred years old. Trying to issue currencies or gold and silver coins resulted in the assassination of the heads of the state. The IMF charter states that no member nation can mint gold and silver coins.

The Urdu phrase emphasizes an essential characteristic of money: the medium of exchange. Whenever a transaction occurs, such as buying and selling, the 'Hamil-e-Haza' (bearer) is obliged to pay the paper money to the other party on demand.



Money comes in several forms. One of them is fiat money. The paper money issued by the 'bank of issue' (State Bank) is fiat money. No commodity backs fiat money. Hence, one cannot redeem paper money for gold.

"History is replete with examples in which gold discoveries caused inflation. For instance, when sixteenth-century Spanish explorers plundered native civilizations in the Americas and transported gold from the Americas back to Europe, there was significant inflation." Click to expand...

Issuance of currencies Minting gold and silver coins.

"History records that Gyges (Croesus), King of Lydia, cast electrum (a natural alloy of gold and silver) ingots of identical shape and uniform weight with a triple emblem engraved on it as an official guarantee of value in 687 B.C." Click to expand...

"Unsophisticated minting techniques and years of clipping and hammering had led to a situation where a high-quality [gold and silver] coin was often taken out of circulation to be kept as a store of value or to be used in international exchanges." Click to expand...

"O you who believe! If a Fasiq (unreliable) comes to you with any news, verify it, lest you should harm people in ignorance, and afterward you become regretful of what you have done." Click to expand...

"The State Bank is obliged to pay equivalent gold in exchange for paper money," and other myths.Money is far richer in history than we might think. The journey began with the pure barter economy , where the exchange of goods for goods took place. The history of banking is another interdependent feature, thus cannot be separated from money. Studying the former's evolution from its beginning to the present era requires extensive research. Although the author possesses a certain level of subject-matter knowledge, myth-busting would not have been possible without third-party resources. These resources includeby Miller and VanHoose,by Dr. Asrar H. Siddiqui,by Wennerlind,andThe following is not an exhaustive list of the myths associated with money:You might have noticed a line in Urdu on a Pak Rupee currency note: حاملِ ہذا کو مطالبہ پر ادا کرے گاSome falsely assume that the State Bank is obliged to pay equivalent gold against paper money. However, this is not true at all for two reasons:However, this was not always the case. When public banks were a thing, goldsmiths arrived in the financial landscape. They dealt in gold and silver. Goldsmiths issued receipts to the public in exchange for gold. These receipts served as the medium of exchange and were redeemable for gold reserves. In short, gold reserves backed these receipts.It implies that the concept of inflation and inflation itself was non-existent before the 1900s. However, the following excerpt fromsuggests otherwisealso hints at the sixteenth-century Spanish inflation in the following words:As told in the author's previous blog on inflation finds its links with an oversupply (too much) of money.The sixteenth century marks the maturity of the Renaissance Age in Europe that lasted from 14-17 c. During Renaissance, the inception of capitalism occurred.The author divides this myth into two parts:As for the first part, every country issues its currency. For instance, Pakistan has the Pak Rupee. Hence, none got killed for issuing their currencies.As for the latter part, gold and silver are natural resources. We know, for a fact, that natural resources are scarce, and the mining cost of gold is specifically high. However, it does not mean that the minting of gold and silver coins never takes place. Gold and silver coins are not applicable as media of exchange in the ongoing era, the reasons of which meet explanation in this eight-year-old Forbes article . Another reasonsuggests is thatEven Pakistan's commemorative coin worth PKR 3000 comprises 90 percent gold and 10 percent silver.However, there was a time when such coins served as a medium of exchange. Read the following excerpt fromThe following is an excerpt fromby Wennerlind:Moreover, the initial 15 pages of the chapter oninreveal the occurrence of a natural transition from silver coins toward credit asThesection of the book says thatHence, the author deduces that the minting of gold and silver coins did not result in assassinations.It is utter rubbish. The 136-page charter does not even contain the three words:andMoreover, thedoes not say so. Finally, the chapter on theby the IMF grants member countries the right to issue currency that serves as the legal tender.In Surah-e-Hujuraat of the Holy Qur'an, the Almighty Allah says to his people the following:In this era of(misinformation and fake news), please research before spreading [mis]information. Doing so would not benefit you with new, authentic knowledge but will also help others.