Money management firms still have many telecommuting

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Again this can be traced to financial company defensiveness after https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cantor_Fitzgerald#9/11_attacks

Money management firms still have many telecommuting

Although the most drastic measures to combat the pandemic have faded, many money managers still have most workers telecommuting.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, most money management firms didn't have many part-time and full-time employees telecommuting. Out of 117 companies, 22 didn't have any working remotely, another 52 had 1%-9%, and 30 had between 10% and 29%.

After the pandemic's onset, 77 money managers had 100% of their workforce telecommuting, and another 23 had between 90% and 99%.

Today, many firms still have employees working remotely, with 86 out of 118 having at least 50% telecommuting. There are 44 companies that have all of them telecommuting.

As a matter of policy, 97% offer telecommuting to their workers.
