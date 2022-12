Money management firms still have many telecommuting Although the most drastic measures to combat the pandemic have faded, many money managers still have most workers telecommuting.

Again this can be traced to financial company defensiveness after https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cantor_Fitzgerald#9/11_attacks Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, most money management firms didn't have many part-time and full-time employees telecommuting. Out of 117 companies, 22 didn't have any working remotely, another 52 had 1%-9%, and 30 had between 10% and 29%.After the pandemic's onset, 77 money managers hadand another 23 had between 90% and 99%., many firms still have employees working remotely, with 86 out of 118 having at least 50% telecommuting. There areAs a matter of policy, 97% offer telecommuting to their workers.