Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Again this can be traced to financial company defensiveness after https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cantor_Fitzgerald#9/11_attacks
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, most money management firms didn't have many part-time and full-time employees telecommuting. Out of 117 companies, 22 didn't have any working remotely, another 52 had 1%-9%, and 30 had between 10% and 29%.
After the pandemic's onset, 77 money managers had 100% of their workforce telecommuting, and another 23 had between 90% and 99%.
Today, many firms still have employees working remotely, with 86 out of 118 having at least 50% telecommuting. There are 44 companies that have all of them telecommuting.
As a matter of policy, 97% offer telecommuting to their workers.
Money management firms still have many telecommuting
Although the most drastic measures to combat the pandemic have faded, many money managers still have most workers telecommuting.
www.pionline.com
