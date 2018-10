Money laundering scam: FIA reportedly puts 150 people on ECL

7 Oct, 2018

KARACHI - New developments have been reported in the money laundering scam involving hundreds of fake bank accounts.The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly placed the names of over 150 suspects allegedly possessing fake bank accounts to a stop list to prevent them from leaving the country.The federal agency is currently probing a money laundering case worth billions of rupees through fake bank accounts. In the regard, the FIA has added the names of over 150 suspects who reportedly possess such accounts to ‘stop list’ which prevent them from travelling abroad.The FIA has alerted airports across the country to remain vigilant and instructed to keep a close watch on suspects who attempt to flee the country. The number of fake bank accounts had reach seventy.On September 6, the Supreme Court of Pakistan constituted a six-member joint investigation team to investigate the fake bank accounts case which has set up his head office in Karachi.Former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and among over a dozen suspects declared absconders in the money-laundering scam. The FIA has also taken Omni group owner Anwar Majeed and his son into custody over investigations in the case.Tagz: FIA