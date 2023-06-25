Money Laundering: International Warrant for Farah Gogi’s Arrest On The Cards

Govt writes to Interpol for issuance of Red Notices for the 'fugitive'​

The Pakistan government has written to Interpol to issue Red Notices, leading to the arrest of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi in a money laundering case,has learnt.The government argues that the money laundering is connected to former prime minister Imran Khan.Gogi was booked by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle in Lahore in February. She was booked under sections 3 and 4 Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 (amended 2020).A senior official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed tothat the ministry’s additional secretary (the relevant government official authorized) had approved the dispatch of a formal request to Interpol for issuing red notices against Gogi.“FIA must send a complete case to Interpol,” the official directed FIA.Subsequently, the FIA conducted an in-depth enquiry to gauge its legal and technical strength, after which the agency filed an application with the Interpol Secretariat in Lyon, France, for issuing the notice.Investigations by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment and subsequently an enquiry by the FIA AML Circle into activities of Gogi and the management of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) found that an industrial plot measuring 10.5 acres had allegedly been illegally allotted to M/s Al-Muez Dairy & Foods (Private) Limited in the M3 Faisalabad Industrial Zone in 2021. This enquiry was launched on May 31, 2022.Gogi, being the owner of Al-Muez Dairy & Foods (Pvt.) Limited was the direct beneficiary of this allotment.Further, it was discovered that the land was valued at Rs600 million, but it was allotted at a substantially subsidized rate of Rs83 million.A second enquiry, which was also launched on May 31, 2022, accused Gogi of receiving bribes through her frontmen to influence the then Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar into making transfers/postings on key posts across the province. The posts over which transfers and postings were made included District Police Officers (DPOs), Deputy Commissioners, and Regional Police Officers (RPOs), among others.Moreover, a complaint was received against Gogi for allegedly influencing Mudassir Jinnah, who was then an executive engineer in Sheikhupura’s Local Government department, into illegally awarding a tender worth Rs80 million.Sources within the FIA and ACE alleged that Gogi had received kickbacks in the award of the tender.In view of these enquiries and complaints, the FIA concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe that she had accumulated or benefited from the proceeds of the listed crimes.During their enquiries, FIA officials claimed to have uncovered the network Gogi used to launder her ill-gotten money.The biggest evidence of this, officials said, was found in suspicious financial transactions in her various bank accounts.One such suspicious financial activity, officials said, was even reported by the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).As per the report, huge sums of money were deposited into Gogi’s accounts between 2019-2022. These deposits, however, did not match up with her declared sources of income.Following is the detail of the bank accounts of Farhat Shehzadi Alias Farah Gogi: