Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif's release on bail halted once again
https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
5:36 PM | April 16, 2021
The release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on bail in money laundering case has been halted again after one of the judges hearing the matter raised objection.
As per sources, Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Asjad Javed has expressed disagreement over the ruling of granting bail to PML-N leader.
Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed will now submit separate written verdicts in this regard while the decision on Shehbaz Sharif’s case will now be taken by the referee judge.
Justice Asjad Javed has also informed about his objection to LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan, who in turn has dissolved the bench hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.
Sources revealed that from next week, Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Farooq will hold proceedings on the cases.
On April 14, 2021, LHC had approved bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.
