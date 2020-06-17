What's new

Money laundering case: LHC grants bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif

Money laundering case: LHC grants bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk

Web Desk
1:36 PM | April 14, 2021


Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

During the hearing conducted by a two-member bench of LHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) representative completed his arguments.

After listening the statements of both sides, the court granted bail to PML-N leader and directed the authorities to release him from Kot Lakhpat jail over two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.
 
