Money laundering case: LHC grants bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif

1:36 PM | April 14, 2021Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.During the hearing conducted by a two-member bench of LHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) representative completed his arguments.After listening the statements of both sides, the court granted bail to PML-N leader and directed the authorities to release him from Kot Lakhpat jail over two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.