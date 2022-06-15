Money laundering case filed against Opposition leader Moonis Elahi​

Moonis Elahi says come what may, he will not abandon Imran Khan ​

'Will not abandon Imran Khan'​

'Imran Khan's gift'​

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a money laundering case against PML-Q leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi.The development comes after reports emerged last week that the government is mulling filing a case against Moonis — an ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.The case pertains to alleged money laundering, and has been filed by FIA Lahore.According to the FIR, proceedings against Moonis under the Money Laundering Act were started two years ago when Imran Khan was the prime minister.The FIR further said that the report by the Sugar Commission said that Moonis had allegedly engaged in money laundering.It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.In addition to Moonis Elahi, the FIR has also named Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the secretary of Punjab Assembly, and Mazhar Iqbal, a peon at RYK Sugar Mills.The sources said that both Bhatti and Iqbal have been arrested by the FIA.The development follows reports earlier this week that the FIA had decided to move against Moonis.Meanwhile, the PML-Q leader has denied receiving any notice from the FIA and accused the government of witch-hunting.“I would have come to the FIA office if I had received the notice. I came to know about the FIR from the media. They have skipped a legal step.”The politician said that he is coming to Lahore to appear before the FIA and they can arrest him if they want to.“We will not abandon Imran Khan, come what may.”Moonis added that he never heard of the two other persons named in the FIR, however, admitted to investing in the RYK Sugar Mills. “This is my declared investment.”Responding to Moonis' statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked the PML-Q leader to not get angry over the case as it is "Imran Khan's gift" which has been filed on the basis of the inquiry conducted during the PTI government."This inquiry was completed Imran Khan’s tenure and at that time it was also decided to arrest Moonis Elahi,” the minister said.Rana Sanaullah said Moonis had told him this in the presence of Pervez Elahi when they met earlier this year.