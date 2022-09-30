Money laundering case: FIA submits 40 page charge sheet against Moonis Elahi FIA claimed Elahi converted Forty pages of details has been submitted to the banking court ​

In the extensive charge sheet, key details have come to light against Elahi. The charge sheet states that the scion of the powerful Chaudhry of Gujarat converted his black money to white money through money laundering.To substantiate their claims, the FIA presented details of 40 accounts created under false names (benami) by Elahi. Of these, six accounts have proven to be fake while more than 9,000 documents have been attached in the case against Elahi.The challan includes provisions for anti-money laundering and anti-corruption against Elahi.Others accused include Mazhar Abbas, Nawaz Bhatti and Wajid Bhatti.Banking court Judge Aslam Gondal is expected to issue notices to the accused once the challan is approvd.