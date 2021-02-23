What's new

Monash Uni academic's article retracted over plagiarism

1614114728337.png

Dr Padma Murthi, a senior research fellow at Monash University. CREDIT:MONASH UNIVERSITY

An academic journal has retracted a 2019 article by a Monash University academic after a university investigation ruled the senior research fellow plagiarised a student’s work.

According to a spokesperson, Monash launched an investigation into Dr Padma Murthi - a senior research fellow in the university’s Department of Pharmacology - after receiving “a complaint from a student about potential plagiarism by a supervisor”.

“The investigation found in the student’s favour,” the spokesperson said.

When contacted by The Age, Dr Murthi claimed no wrongdoing but refused to answer any questions about the incident stating it was “a university matter”.

www.theage.com.au

Monash Uni academic's article retracted over plagiarism

An academic journal has retracted an article after an internal investigation by Monash University found a senior research fellow plagiarised a student’s work.
