Monash Uni academic’s article retracted over plagiarism

Dr Padma Murthi, a senior research fellow at Monash University. CREDIT:MONASH UNIVERSITYAn academic journal has retracted a 2019 article by a Monash University academic after a university investigation ruled the senior research fellow plagiarised a student’s work.According to a spokesperson, Monash launched an investigation into Dr Padma Murthi - a senior research fellow in the university’s Department of Pharmacology - after receiving “a complaint from a student about potential plagiarism by a supervisor”.“The investigation found in the student’s favour,” the spokesperson said.