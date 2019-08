Hi,



The indian take over of kashmir has finally let the cat out of the bag---.



And the cat says that the Paf has been caught with its pants down and may end up letting the nation and people of kashmir down---.



The Paf is woefully short of frontline fighter aircraft by a number of 100-150 aircraft---. The reason being that the Paf did not believe that there would be a war with india---.



Paf intentionally kept the numbers down over the last 3 1/2 decades for the reason that with a full inventory---pak army would have waged a war and the Paf---self serving organization that it is---does not want to fight a war---.



Every opportunity that the Paf had of getting the aircraft was short listed and an excuse found not to get the aircraft in a timely manner---. Every opportunity was availed to stretch the purchase option till the line stretched so thin that it broke---.



Never ever was there any URGENCY shown on the behalf of the Paf to get the aircraft on urgent basis---.

