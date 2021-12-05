'Moment of great pride': Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid

The vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 127.61 crores as per the provisional reports released by the ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday morning.



India's New COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone: 50% eligible population fully vaccinated



The COVID-19 vaccination for 50 percent adult population of India was completed on the 323rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive on December 4 when over one crore jabs were inoculated across the country.

