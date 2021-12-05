'Moment of great pride': Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid
India's New COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone: 50% eligible population fully vaccinated
The COVID-19 vaccination for 50 percent adult population of India was completed on the 323rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive on December 4 when over one crore jabs were inoculated across the country.
DECEMBER 05, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)
India has covered over half of the eligible population for COVID-19 vaccination, which means more than 50 percent of the people over the age of 18 years have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The minister congratulated the country for achieving the milestone in a tweet on December 5. “Congratulations India…It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated…We will win the battle against COVID-19 together,” Mandaviya tweeted.
The vaccination for 50 percent adult population of India was completed on the 323rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive on December 4 when over one crore jabs were inoculated across the country. India administered more than 1.04 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 127.61 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 5.
On the 323rd day of the vaccination drive, over 29.06 lakh people received their first shot and 75.12 lakh their second dose, according to health ministry data. Cumulatively, 79,90,71,752 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose and 47,71,11,313 their second dose since the beginning of the vaccination drive.
India’s 50 percent of the eligible population was inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on August 26.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to fully vaccinate 100 percent of its adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson claimed on December 4. As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, he said, adding Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100 percent first dose vaccination of adult population by the end of August.
- The vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 127.61 crores as per the provisional reports released by the ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday morning.
