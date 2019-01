Moment Londonderry car bomb EXPLODES after ‘New IRA deliver it in hijacked pizza car in significant attempt to kill’



19 Jan 2019 | 19 Jan 2019 | https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8235393/londonderry-car-bomb-explodes-ira-hijacked/





THIS is the moment the Londonderry car bomb exploded in the city centre last night.



Armed New IRA terrorists planted the explosives in a hijacked pizza delivery car, police say, in an attack described as a "very significant attempt to kill people in the community."









PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton made the comments during an interview with Sky News.



He said the stolen vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was driven through the city centre with a "crude" and "very unstable" bomb planted inside — which could have gone off at any time.



Hamilton said the pizza delivery vehicle was hijacked by "at least two armed men" who may belong to the New IRA (previously known as the Real IRA).



After a man placed the bomb inside the car, a call was made to the Samaritans which was then referred to the police.



Emergency services raced to the scene and began evacuating the area just in time.



The bomb detonated outside a courthouse on Bishop Street at around 8.15pm — just as police were leaving.



A cordon remains in place today at the site of the explosion.



The PSNI added: "As far as we know no one injured. There is another car we are not happy about. There are ongoing necessary evacuations."



Witnesses say they heard a loud bang and a large plume of smoke.



Several bars and houses were evacuated, but there has been no reports of casualties so far.



DUP MLA Gary Middleton, and former deputy mayor of Londonderry, wrote on Twitter: "PSNI have confirmed there were no injuries in the serious incident at Bishops Street. Vehicle hijacked with explosion outside courthouse. Disgraceful act of terrorism."



He added: "Deeply disturbing. A throwback to the past. I hope there are no injuries or fatalities."



"This pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms. Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries," DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Twitter.



SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: "Whoever is responsible for this explosion within our city centre hasn’t got the message that the people of Derry don’t want this on our streets.



