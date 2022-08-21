Homo Sapiens
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 3, 2015
- 8,906
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Momen served legal notice to resign within 48 hrs
Momen served legal notice to resign within 48 hrs
A Supreme Court lawyer has served legal notice to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen seeking his resignation within 48 hours in the interests of the country
en.prothomalo.com
Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 21 Aug 2022, 15: 14
Foreign minister AK Abdul MomenFile photo
A Supreme Court lawyer has served legal notice to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen seeking his resignation within 48 hours.
The foreign minister has been requested to resign within 48 hours of serving the notice. Legal action will be taken if Momen fails to resign, the notice states.
The legal notice has been served by Supreme Court lawyer Md Ershad Hossain. He sent the notice to the Ministry of Foreign affairs by mail on Sunda
It states that the person submitting the notice (Ershad Hossain) came to know through the media on the afternoon of 19 August that the foreign minister had urged the Indian government to keep the current prime minister in power by any means.
The notice further stated that during a Janmashtami programme at the JM Sen Hall in Chattogram, AK Abdul Momen said, ““I went to India and said that Sheikh Hasina has to be kept in power.” By saying this Abdul Momen has breached the oath he took. Apart from the violation of the constitution, his statement is an attack on the sovereignty of the country.
At the Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said he went to India and requested them to do “whatever it needs” to keep the current government in power.
A day later, while explaining his statement at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 16 August, the foreign minister said, “I said, we seek stability (of the government) of Sheikh Hasina. It would be great if you (India) help us in this regard.”
Such a statement from the foreign minister has drawn huge controversy in the country’s politics. Different political parties have given harsh reactions and expressed their discontent over the foreign minister's statement. Many are saying it has tarnished the image of the country.
Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Qader said regarding the foreign minister’s comment that they had friends in foreign countries, not masters. People are the source of Awami League’s power.
Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of Awami League claimed Abdul Momen is not a member of Awami League.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the foreign minister had not withdrawn his statement, rather, he reaffirmed that. The people who rely on the power of others have no right to remain in power.
Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) GM Quader said foreign minister’s request to India to keep the current government in power had questioned the country’s sovereignty. The government cannot avoid the responsibility of the remark made by the foreign minister.
However, the foreign ministry of India has not issued any official reaction over Momen’s comments. However, according to the sources of the ministry, Momen’s comment is “embarrassing and perturbing” for India.
Also Read
‘Government or party not responsible for anyone’s comments abroad’
Read more from Bangladesh
More on AK Abdul Momen
‘Govt or party not responsible for anyone’s comments abroad’Minister for information Hasan Mahmud, referring to the comments made by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, has said that the government or the party is not responsible if anyone goes abroad, makes ...
2 hours ago
Momen’s comment perturbs India tooIndian experts on international relations and the country’s former diplomats say that his remarks were both degrading for Bangladesh and demeaning to India
4 hours ago
Foreign minister’s words are degrading for the countrySeveral former and serving diplomats feel that the foreign minister’s words will create unease in the diplomacy and politics of the two countries
20 Aug 2022
Momen has said the ‘right thing’The people of Bangladesh did not fight for its independence to give opportunity to any minister of any government to display this audacity and insolence
20 Aug 2022
Post Comment
More on AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister blames 'manipulation' for price hike of essentials19 Aug 2022
AL clings to power No one assigned to request India to back govt: Quader19 Aug 2022
While visiting India I said this govt has to be kept in power: Momen19 Aug 2022
It's very unfair: Momen to countries sheltering Bangabandhu’s killers15 Aug 2022
Bangladesh