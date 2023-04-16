What's new

Momen: Romania unhappy as Bangladeshis moving to other countries

Momen: Romania unhappy as Bangladeshis moving to other countries​

Romania was supposed to issue visas to more than 15,000 Bangladesh citizens from March to September this year

Momen 1200644

File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen UNB
UNB
Published: April 16, 2023 9:18 AM | Last updated: April 16, 2023 9:16 AM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Romania is “a bit displeased” as not even 10% of Bangladeshis who recently went to Romania with jobs did not continue their stay in the southeastern European country.

“From Romania, they (Bangladeshis) go to other countries like Germany and Portugal. Why should we allow Bangladeshis to come to Romania if they don't stay,” he said, quoting the Romanian side, adding that Romania cannot be a “springboard” for going to other countries.

He also described the situation as something unfortunate.

While responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Momen said Romania sent a consular team upon his request and they issued visas for a good number of Bangladeshis. Some of them went to Romania with jobs in the construction sector.

Last year, a consular team from Romania stayed in Dhaka for three months and issued around 5,400 visas.

As the mission was run successfully, Momen sent a letter to his Romanian counterpart requesting him to operate another consular mission.

Romania was supposed to issue visas to more than 15,000 Bangladesh citizens from March to September this year.

