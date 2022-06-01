Momen: Ask US diplomats about their problems, not of Bangladesh The foreign minister's retort came a day after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas talked about a number of issues on Bangladesh

Momen: Ask US diplomats about their problems, not of Bangladesh​

Guys, I am happy to present the new Alga Momen outbursts against America. This is what I was waiting for the last two weeks. Now, American diplomats already know about Alga Momen. Maybe they like him as he is their boy who spent his adult life in America. And, this may be the reason that he can criticize America without a punitive reaction. -@bluesky-The foreign minister's retort came a day after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas talked about a number of issues on BangladeshForeign Minister AK Abdul Momen delivering opening remarks at a virtual event on World Autism Awareness Day 2022 on Thursday April 8, 2022UNBJune 1, 2022 7:57 PMForeign Minister AK Abdul Momen has advised the journalists to ask the US diplomats about their issues, not about Bangladesh."Ask [the] USA about their issues and not about Bangladesh. The USA is not obligated to govern and help improve this country of ours," he said in a message shared with the local journalists on Wednesday.The foreign minister, now on an official visit abroad, apparently expressed displeasure over the tendency of journalists in asking questions to foreign diplomats on Bangladesh’s internal affairs.His retort came a day after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas talked about a number of issues on Bangladesh’s next national elections, freedom of press and human rights issues in an open discussion on Tuesday, organized by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) titled "DCAB Talk.""If they want freedom of press, why did they block RT TV from airing? If they want accountability, why there has not been any punishment or accountability of the US security forces/police that have killed over a thousand citizens, mostly Black and Hispanic each year?," the message read.Pointing to the media, Momen said: "Why don't you ask those questions to US ambassador? If their election process is fair, then why young Americans don't have faith in their election process? Hardly any young Americans vote. Why their vote count is around 25% in each election? Does it represent a participatory election process?"The foreign minister added that the local media should rather ask questions to the US ambassador about why they cannot stop such extrajudicial killings in their own country.Secondly, he mentioned that each year nearly 100,000 residents go missing in the USA and even children are deprived of their reunion with their Hispanic parents.