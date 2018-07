Mom Shoots Man Trying to Steal SUV With Kids Inside: Cops

The mother shot the man in the head when he refused her orders to stop the vehicle, police say

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

A mother shot a man who tried to steal her SUV while her two toddlers were still inside the vehicle in Dallas Wednesday night, police said.



It happened about 10 p.m. outside a Shell service station in the 100 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.



The mother had stepped inside the gas station when a man climbed into the driver's seat and tried to drive away, according to police. The woman jumped back into the vehicle and ordered the man to stop the car, police said.



When he refused, she pulled a gun from the glove box and shot the man, who then drove the SUV into a utility pole, according to police.



The children, who police described as toddlers, and the mother were not hurt.



The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. He was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



Police said the investigation is ongoing.