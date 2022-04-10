Molvi Ashraf Jalali abusing Imran Khan

What should be done with these type of molvis ??
He groups Imran Khan with Zardari and Nawaz
They should be taken out Salman Taseer style.
Everyone start flagging their channels and start mass reporting on Youtube for Hate crimes. This will bring down their channels on Youtube if not their rankings in SEO will suffer massively, hence financial loss.
His beard should be used as a brush to clean a toilet
Constructive criticism is one thing but making fun of which is dear is Islam is blasphemous.
His beard should be used as a brush to clean a toilet
his dna report is not sakin either.No, we should not waste such great talent. Their (damat barqat) mind is currently being used to spread fasad
Ashraf jalali should become the minister of Science and Technology ( if it even exists )
Why ? See this video, we may win another Nobel prize in physics !!!!!!
Constructive criticism is one thing but making fun of which is dear is Islam is blasphemous.