What's new

Molvi Ashraf Jalali abusing Imran Khan

E

Eskander

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
77
0
97
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakFactor said:
They should be taken out Salman Taseer style.
Click to expand...

No, we should not waste such great talent. Their (damat barqat) mind is currently being used to spread fasad

Ashraf jalali should become the minister of Science and Technology ( if it even exists )

Why ? See this video, we may win another Nobel prize in physics !!!!!!


 
F

Friday

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
2
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
for such filth there is a guy named "Muhammad ALi Mirza". he got an imported injection for treating such filths.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,813
-17
6,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eskander said:
What should be done with these type of molvis ??

He groups Imran Khan with Zardari and Nawaz

Click to expand...
Everyone start flagging their channels and start mass reporting on Youtube for Hate crimes. This will bring down their channels on Youtube if not their rankings in SEO will suffer massively, hence financial loss.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,557
0
1,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SmartGeek said:
Why are you making fun of Sunnah? Are you trying to be retarded for your so-called Messiah?

Constructive criticism is one thing but making fun of which is dear is Islam is blasphemous.
Click to expand...
Nothing he said is blasphemous 😭

He showed his contempt towards the man by suggesting to desecrate his beard - nothing was said about Islam or anything which indirectly assaulted it
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,285
1
3,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Someone should tell this arshole that Pakistan was not founded by religious scums like him. Infact religious leaders of the time, whether they were Deobandi ulamas or Jamat-e-Islami, were against Jinnah and called him Kafir.e.Azam. They wanted a united India.

Islam k thaikedar bhi yeh, Namoos-e-risalat k thaikedar bhi yeh, or Pakistan bananey k thaikedar bhi yeh.
 
G

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
6,133
4
5,814
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Eskander said:
No, we should not waste such great talent. Their (damat barqat) mind is currently being used to spread fasad

Ashraf jalali should become the minister of Science and Technology ( if it even exists )

Why ? See this video, we may win another Nobel prize in physics !!!!!!


Click to expand...
his dna report is not sakin either.
 
E

Eskander

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
77
0
97
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SmartGeek said:
Why are you making fun of Sunnah? Are you trying to be retarded for your so-called Messiah?

Constructive criticism is one thing but making fun of which is dear is Islam is blasphemous.
Click to expand...

The act of growing the beard in love of the Prophet (pbuh) is sunnah.

Otherwise, Abu Jahl also had a beard, a big one at that but no one would object to using the beard of abu jahl to clean filth.

These molvis who use their religious attire to spread fasad. In Islam, those who spread fasad, they deserve to be crucified. This guy is known for causing sectarian rifts ( Sunni vs Shia, Brelwi vs deobandi and the list goes on )
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
2K
Death Adder
Death Adder
muhammadhafeezmalik
Nawaz Sharif most popular in Punjab, KP, Sindh: survey
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
2
Replies
18
Views
951
AZ1
AZ1
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
454
The Eagle
The Eagle
khansaheeb
  • Poll
What should Imran Khan do?
Replies
8
Views
223
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom