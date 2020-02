Molested thrice in 10 mins: Gargi College girls say “BJP goons chanting Jai Shree Ram molested us”

Scores of girl students of Gargi College, attending the annual cultural fest ‘Reverie’, have been molested, sexually assaulted by drunk BJP goons who barged into the campus, chanting Jai Shree Ram

Video grab showing men jumping across the closed gate in front of securities personnel (Photo courtesy- social media)Updated: 9 Feb 2020, 6:31 PMScores of girl students of Gargi College in Delhi, who were attending the annual cultural fest 'Reverie', have allegedly been molested and sexually assaulted by drunk BJP goons who barged into the campus, chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'.A second year student of political science told IANS over the phone, on condition of anonymity, that "around 6:30 p.m. on February 6, the field was so massively crowded that there was no space to move. Two of my friends who were accompanying me, they had held my hands so that I don't get lost in the crowd as there is no cell reception on the field. Suddenly immense pressure came from behind and my hand got jerked off so I lost my friends for the next 10-15 minutes, and in those minutes, I was molested thrice."Experienced one of the most toxic crowds in my life yesterday at Gargi college. Never in my life have I ever seen an administration this screwed up to just allow a truck full of middle aged men inside the campus. #reverie 2/n Being a girls college, its supposed to be a safe space for its students and women in general! By allowing random strangers in the campus we are just sending the message to them that we really dont give a shit about your safety. This is UNACCEPTABLE.2/n Being a girls college, its supposed to be a safe space for its students and women in general! By allowing random strangers in the campus we are just sending the message to them that we really dont give a shit about your safety. This is UNACCEPTABLE.3/n It pains me immensely to see my safe space being invaded like this. My experiences of last night has scarred me for life and I will defini think thrice before going in any fest ever. Is this the atmosphere we wish to create in modern times for our women?4/n This whole narrative that the Student Union is creating by blaming the Admin. Of the college is a bunch of bullshit. I've volunteered in the fest before so I know how the union is always guiding about who and who should not enter.5/n so NO. The admin. Alone wasnt at fault. Student union led down the students and all the females who had to go through trauma and whose security was compromised BIG TIME! #gargicollege "I was groped thrice, somebody reached for inside my skirt and the problem was I couldn't move out of it," she said in a choked voice."Somehow I struggled and moved out and ran towards the empty space behind the stalls. By that time, I had found my friends, they looked at me horrified, but they didn't know what had happened to me as I didn't want to talk about it. So they went to get water, and would have been gone for just around 5 minutes, but in those five minutes I saw that a 30-35-year-old man began masturbating while looking at me, so I ran from there too," she added, narrating her ordeal.Another student from the college said: "Around 3-3.30 p.m., large groups of men started pushing the doors and then entered the college. There were no police personnel or bouncers present at the gate from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. when 300-400 people entered the college."The college grounds are small, with little place to move around, and that is when some of these men started groping, molesting and harassing us."Mayhem happened at #GargiCollege today and literally no one is talking about it. Our girls were assaulted by drunk men. Amplify, take it to right channels please. @richa_singh The student also alleged that when she approached the college principal Promila Kumar, she responded by saying that I should have not come to the fest if I felt so unsafe.Contacted by IANS, the principal, however, said: "We had a huge security arrangement, including police, bouncers and even commandos along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, on duty. No one came to us and reported any such incident. We were taking rounds in the crowd. However, there is no doubt that it was very crowded. We were very vigilant but we couldn't see anything of this sort.""It is a serious incident and I will deliberate on it. It is a matter of serious concern, but unfortunately nobody has reported it to me," she added.Students breaking the college gate and entering in the college #gargicollege Asked about the student's allegation that she was not helped when she reported the matter, Kumar said: "This is a false allegation. One of the students did come to me, so I asked her to stay with me until the situation became normal, but she disappeared suddenly."Now, the girls from Gargi College will stage a protest against sexual molestation and sexual assault and posters have been released for the same.Published: 9 Feb 2020, 5:46 PM