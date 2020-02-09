/ Register

  • Monday, February 10, 2020

Molested thrice in 10 mins: Gargi College girls say “BJP goons chanting Jai Shree Ram molested us”

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by The_Showstopper, Feb 9, 2020 at 10:45 PM.

Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.
Page 1 of 2
  1. Feb 9, 2020 at 10:45 PM #1
    The_Showstopper

    The_Showstopper SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,415
    Joined:
    Mar 6, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,353 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Molested thrice in 10 mins: Gargi College girls say “BJP goons chanting Jai Shree Ram molested us”
    Scores of girl students of Gargi College, attending the annual cultural fest ‘Reverie’, have been molested, sexually assaulted by drunk BJP goons who barged into the campus, chanting Jai Shree Ram
    [​IMG]
    Video grab showing men jumping across the closed gate in front of securities personnel (Photo courtesy- social media)
    [​IMG]
    NH Web Desk
    Updated: 9 Feb 2020, 6:31 PM
    Engagement: 3.047 K
    Scores of girl students of Gargi College in Delhi, who were attending the annual cultural fest 'Reverie', have allegedly been molested and sexually assaulted by drunk BJP goons who barged into the campus, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.


    A second year student of political science told IANS over the phone, on condition of anonymity, that "around 6:30 p.m. on February 6, the field was so massively crowded that there was no space to move. Two of my friends who were accompanying me, they had held my hands so that I don't get lost in the crowd as there is no cell reception on the field. Suddenly immense pressure came from behind and my hand got jerked off so I lost my friends for the next 10-15 minutes, and in those minutes, I was molested thrice."

    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe
    · Feb 7, 2020

    Experienced one of the most toxic crowds in my life yesterday at Gargi college. Never in my life have I ever seen an administration this screwed up to just allow a truck full of middle aged men inside the campus. #reverie #gargicollege

    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe

    2/n Being a girls college, its supposed to be a safe space for its students and women in general! By allowing random strangers in the campus we are just sending the message to them that we really dont give a shit about your safety. This is UNACCEPTABLE.


    111
    7:28 PM - Feb 7, 2020
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    50 people are talking about this



    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe
    · Feb 7, 2020

    Replying to @mojitoandfrappe
    2/n Being a girls college, its supposed to be a safe space for its students and women in general! By allowing random strangers in the campus we are just sending the message to them that we really dont give a shit about your safety. This is UNACCEPTABLE.

    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe

    3/n It pains me immensely to see my safe space being invaded like this. My experiences of last night has scarred me for life and I will defini think thrice before going in any fest ever. Is this the atmosphere we wish to create in modern times for our women?


    86
    7:29 PM - Feb 7, 2020
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    40 people are talking about this



    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe
    · Feb 7, 2020

    Replying to @mojitoandfrappe
    4/n This whole narrative that the Student Union is creating by blaming the Admin. Of the college is a bunch of bullshit. I’ve volunteered in the fest before so I know how the union is always guiding about who and who should not enter.

    [​IMG]
    Waah Modi Ji Waah@mojitoandfrappe

    5/n so NO. The admin. Alone wasnt at fault. Student union led down the students and all the females who had to go through trauma and whose security was compromised BIG TIME!#gargicollege #reverie


    77
    8:56 PM - Feb 7, 2020
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    38 people are talking about this



    "I was groped thrice, somebody reached for inside my skirt and the problem was I couldn't move out of it," she said in a choked voice.

    "Somehow I struggled and moved out and ran towards the empty space behind the stalls. By that time, I had found my friends, they looked at me horrified, but they didn't know what had happened to me as I didn't want to talk about it. So they went to get water, and would have been gone for just around 5 minutes, but in those five minutes I saw that a 30-35-year-old man began masturbating while looking at me, so I ran from there too," she added, narrating her ordeal.


    Another student from the college said: "Around 3-3.30 p.m., large groups of men started pushing the doors and then entered the college. There were no police personnel or bouncers present at the gate from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. when 300-400 people entered the college.

    "The college grounds are small, with little place to move around, and that is when some of these men started groping, molesting and harassing us."

    [​IMG]
    Saumya Kulshreshtha@Saumyakul


    Mayhem happened at #GargiCollege today and literally no one is talking about it. Our girls were assaulted by drunk men. Amplify, take it to right channels please. @richa_singh @iamrana @abhisar_sharma @aaqibrk @hussainhaidry @tanwer_m

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    2,126
    2:26 AM - Feb 9, 2020
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    2,600 people are talking about this



    The student also alleged that when she approached the college principal Promila Kumar, she responded by saying that I should have not come to the fest if I felt so unsafe.

    Contacted by IANS, the principal, however, said: "We had a huge security arrangement, including police, bouncers and even commandos along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, on duty. No one came to us and reported any such incident. We were taking rounds in the crowd. However, there is no doubt that it was very crowded. We were very vigilant but we couldn't see anything of this sort."


    "It is a serious incident and I will deliberate on it. It is a matter of serious concern, but unfortunately nobody has reported it to me," she added.

    [​IMG]
    The Students' Press@studentspress_


    Students breaking the college gate and entering in the college #gargicollege


    [​IMG]

    60
    9:52 AM - Feb 9, 2020
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    49 people are talking about this



    Asked about the student's allegation that she was not helped when she reported the matter, Kumar said: "This is a false allegation. One of the students did come to me, so I asked her to stay with me until the situation became normal, but she disappeared suddenly."

    [​IMG]

    Now, the girls from Gargi College will stage a protest against sexual molestation and sexual assault and posters have been released for the same.

    [​IMG]

    For all the latest India News, Follow India Section.

    Published: 9 Feb 2020, 5:46 PM



    Most Popular
    [​IMG]
    Anyone who does not worship Narendra Modi is an anti-national
    [​IMG]
    WATCH: Congress MP Viplove Thakur’s speech in Rajya Sabha that shook Modi govt
    [​IMG]
    Delhi elections 2020: AAP alleges BJP trying to tamper EVMs
    [​IMG]
    Data leaked: Tencent lists 25,000 deaths in China, 1.54 lakh infections from

    https://www.nationalheraldindia.com...10-minutes-gargi-college-girls-recount-horror
     
  2. Feb 9, 2020 at 10:56 PM #2
    Abdul Rehman Majeed

    Abdul Rehman Majeed FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    296
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 214 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    When these kuffar Girls and their kuffar teachers indulge in such indecent acts, why complain about their Kuffar brothers molesting them.

    All these kuffars are of the same kind. They neither need any sympathies nor respect.

    Gargi Fest, Reverie 2017,Teacher's Ramp Walk , Shot entirely on Phantom 4 Pro in 4K
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:03 PM #3
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,413
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2008
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,892 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Can you blame the BJP goons for molesting these Mujra dancers?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  4. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM #4
    Abdul Rehman Majeed

    Abdul Rehman Majeed FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    296
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 214 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Exactly. They are all of the same kind.
     
  5. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM #5
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,768
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +6 / 4,869 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Hindutva love jihad.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:11 PM #6
    Sine Nomine

    Sine Nomine ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,077
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +26 / 10,975 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You mean to say that because they are Kaffirs,it's OK if someone who follows same ideology like you molests these poor Girls?
    Dude consult a psychiatrist before it's too late.

    WTF dude they are college going girls and you are sickeningly patting molestors.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  7. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:12 PM #7
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,929
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Ratings:
    +137 / 22,762 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Pakistan
    India is worlds oldest living civilisation...with its unique culture.

    The Soul of India cann't be contained anymore!

    Hindtuva is fighting for The Free Soul of India!
     
  8. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM #8
    Abdul Rehman Majeed

    Abdul Rehman Majeed FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    296
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 214 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yes. These girls are "Poor" in modesty, chastity and purity..

    Sorry! These item girls do not get my support, sympathy or respect.

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM #9
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,959
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 11,249 / -2
    Bollywood and Hindutvaism is always a bad mix.

    More Modi please. More BJP and RSS.

    Jia Hind!
    Jia Rapistan!
    Jia Shri Ram Ram!

    Lol...

    Like I said, Modi BJP; s the best thing to happen to Pakistan. India is a failed state!
     
  10. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM #10
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,283
    Joined:
    Feb 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,300 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    India is the ultimate place to get raped or molested.

    Combine the overt sexual expression of women in India with Stinky indian incel dudes and you get recipe for disaster.

    Not to mention huge unbalanced gender ratio and unattractiveness of typical indian male......


    Feel sorry for indian women.
     
  11. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM #11
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,959
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 11,249 / -2
    Hindutvaism is rising. Jia Shri Ram Ram!
     
  12. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM #12
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,283
    Joined:
    Feb 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,300 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You are a retard....

    Even prostitutes deserve respect. A muslim man treats women with honor and dignity.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM #13
    Abdul Rehman Majeed

    Abdul Rehman Majeed FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    296
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 214 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Prostitutes may get my respect as they may be in a miserable situation to feed their family.

    These item girls will never get my respect. Period.
     
  14. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:21 PM #14
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,959
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 11,249 / -2
    Sure..
    But the Indians are imploding... And that's just great.

    Rise Hindutvaism... Rise!
     
  15. Feb 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM #15
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,283
    Joined:
    Feb 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,300 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Jai Shreen Ram is now going to be slogan before molestation rapes in Hindu Rastra

    Jai Shree Ram :)
     
Page 1 of 2
Similar Threads
  1. Magnet

    India-2 college girls beat molesters with belts on Indian bus

    Magnet, Feb 5, 2015, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    8
    Views:
    778
    Zibago
    Feb 7, 2015
  2. The_Showstopper

    Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Those Who Oppose Will Become History : BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh

    The_Showstopper, Apr 23, 2017, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    25
    Views:
    900
    Hindustani78
    Dec 17, 2017
  3. kahonapyarhai

    Hindutva goons forced blind Old muslim beggar couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

    kahonapyarhai, Apr 2, 2018, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    41
    Views:
    1,353
    lastofthepatriots
    Apr 4, 2018
  4. Areesh

    India: Hindu Goons Beat 5 Muslim Youth for Not Chanting "Jai Shri Ram"

    Areesh, Jul 3, 2019, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    5
    Views:
    312
    Max
    Jul 3, 2019
  5. Andhadhun

    Time To Chant Jai Shree Ram With More Might: Top Cop Jacob Thomas Suspended By Kerala Communist govt

    Andhadhun, Aug 4, 2019, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    302
    prashantazazel
    Aug 4, 2019
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 3, Guests: 5)
  1. Shah_G ,
  2. Daghalodi
Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.