Molanas March

I have been watching Ary news . According to this report by Intel. Agencies , Molana has a force of 80,000 named as " Ansar-ul-islam" . They also could get their hands on weaponry.

So my question is where are we going .

1) First rizvi and his brain-washed army and now Molana ! . For how long we will let them live free like this .

2) Where were the intelligence agencies when Rizvi was forming his army and after that incident , Intel.agencies should have been more cautious . How did they let fazloo and co. make this gigantic force without anyone from the agencies hearing or investigating it ? .

3) Why don't we expand our Intel. Networks to everywhere in Pakistan , after all the 10,000 ISI agents , they all can't be in India or Afghanistan ? .

4) Why don't we ban religious parties once and for all ? .

5) There is no doubt now that fazloo is following Indian agenda . They probably want to hijack Islamabad with fazloo's help and then attack AJK . So where is establishment ? .





I hope the seniors will answer to my these questions .

Click to expand...