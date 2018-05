Molana truth's

If they have gathered in one place...what about an F7 malfunctioning and crashing into the building with full external fuel tanks and a few bombs? and the pilot ejects just before the crash? or a rogue pilot let's a takbeer glide bomb due to some technical faults in the avionics of the ageing Mirage-III ? .....there are so many options...we just need a good press conference post "tragic" incident

Click to expand...