What's new

MOIT and NITB to Launch Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,848
-1
6,811
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MOIT and NITB to Launch Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway

Posted 8 mins ago by ProPK Staff



The government is planning to launch Pakistan’s first-ever “International Payment Gateway (IPG)” to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure to provide ease of doing business to digital users globally.


The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOIT&T), and the National Information Technology Board (NITB), under the auspices of the government of Pakistan, will launch Pakistan’s first-ever IPG to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure to provide ease of doing business to the digital users globally.

A statement by the ministry said, “We are aiming for User’s Digital payments with ease, convenience, and enhanced safety. In this regard, we are adopting user sensitive inclusive approach and request our users to provide detailed feedback regarding the features for enhanced usability of IPG.”

As a freelancer, an e-commerce retailer, and a small trader, one has to define their needs for international payments said the ministry while seeking comments from the people concerned to share the difficulties in receiving international payments.
Furthermore, the ministry has sought details of security-related aspects in receiving international payments and concerns related to fraud-related aspects in international and cross border payments. The ministry also asked regarding the expectations of the stakeholders from the government of Pakistan in facilitating the stakeholders in meeting their particular needs regarding international and cross-border payments.

propakistani.pk

MOIT and NITB to Launch Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway

The government is planning to launch Pakistan’s first-ever “International Payment Gateway (IPG)” to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure to provide
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
+++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom