MOIT and NITB to Launch Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway
The government is planning to launch Pakistan’s first-ever “International Payment Gateway (IPG)” to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure to provide ease of doing business to digital users globally.
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOIT&T), and the National Information Technology Board (NITB), under the auspices of the government of Pakistan, will launch Pakistan’s first-ever IPG to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure to provide ease of doing business to the digital users globally.
A statement by the ministry said, “We are aiming for User’s Digital payments with ease, convenience, and enhanced safety. In this regard, we are adopting user sensitive inclusive approach and request our users to provide detailed feedback regarding the features for enhanced usability of IPG.”
As a freelancer, an e-commerce retailer, and a small trader, one has to define their needs for international payments said the ministry while seeking comments from the people concerned to share the difficulties in receiving international payments.
Furthermore, the ministry has sought details of security-related aspects in receiving international payments and concerns related to fraud-related aspects in international and cross border payments. The ministry also asked regarding the expectations of the stakeholders from the government of Pakistan in facilitating the stakeholders in meeting their particular needs regarding international and cross-border payments.
