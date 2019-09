When Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to field candidates against Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, it didn't mean he agreed with PTM's actions but that we need to go to every extent to not alienate a segment of our society.As most Pakistanis I also disagree with PTM's tactics but it's important to understand what they say and why they enjoy such strong support in rural Pashtoon communities.The time when Kharqamar incident took place, I had a friend over in my city for his holidays. He belongs to Turi Tribe and is one of the most patriotic people I know. Serving at Leepa right now at LoC.We had a discussion over the incident and he asked me a simple question; what if for some reason people protested in Lahore in front of an Army check post and 15 people were killed by the troops, would all of us have the same reaction to the incident as we had for people who died at Kharqamar. They were Pakistani too.Anyways, to cut the story short. Here's what MNA Mohsin Dawar has to say about the unfortunate incident. Let's be civilise and discuss how things can in the right direction.Attacking an Army check post is bad, but excessive use of force is worse, especially against your own citizens.