Mohsin Dawar Who Never Condemned TTP Attacks on Pak Army Condemns Pakistani Military Strikes in Afghanistan in National Assembly

Good blow to PTM narrative at least. Pakhtoon youth can see their leaders switiching sides on US aid. All the time they blamed PA as collborators to US. In fact, they themselves had been NDS/US aide since begining.
 
It is important to note that Pakistani establishment used Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir vote to oust Imran Khan

What a brilliant strategy!!!
 
Plz pay attention to what your future federal minister is saying. It apears that NEUTRALs don't mind his rants anymore since he is now part of newly-forgiven entities.

BTW, did Ali Wazir go back to jail after voting in NA or was he allowed to go back home as a reward for his service?
 
PDM and PTM are the guards of our national security and people. My word....

Corrupt PM CM speaker Finance Minister and the last goes on and on

What are boys doing. Are they also complacent?
 
Don't defend the neutrals. Keep watching this shit show. This is not even the beginning. The neutrals brought these thugs to power.
 
PTM-TTP nexus back in action. Congrats to neutrals.

Now every action will be under scrutiny. With IK in power they could have claimed that they didn't have any other choice & that it's not due to US pressure.
 
Goenitz said:
For sure but they have fellowship. Look, there is resentment in young tribals. PTM just cashed it like TTP did.
Yes there is resentment..but as you mentioned now among young tribals. When in your posts first line you mention PTM and second line Pashtoon youth see their leader..... You are actually calling him "leader of Pashtoon youth".
 

