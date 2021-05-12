What's new

Mohsin Dawar & Waziristanis Have Found Shawal Moon and Would Celebrate Eid on Wednesday

Even Saudi Arab announced it is not tomorrow. As usual these Fasadis of Waziristan just using Religion to advance their own agenda. Nothing good has ever come out of Waziristan.
 
