Mohsin Dawar`s Opinion in Al Jazeera: The many pitfalls of the new US proposal for Afghan peace

OP`s Opinion:

W



Both the propagandists have similarities in their opinions:

1. blamed Pakistan for supporting Taliban in Afghanistan,

2. expressed opinions that Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorists and

3. US should change her policy towards Pakistan- be harsh instead of seeking their help. e had just finished analyzing the propaganda article of CHRIS ALEXANDER about Pakistan , calling for sanctions to be imposed. Now 4 days later, Mohsin Dawar has also penned an opinion article in Al Jazeera, criticizing US policy for Afghanistan peace process that she is seeking Pakistan`s help but the fact is Pakistan has been supporting Taliban and pursuing her imperialist policies in Afghanistan while providing home to terrorists and "turning a blind eye" to these sanctuaries.Both the propagandists have similarities in their opinions:1. blamed Pakistan for supporting Taliban in Afghanistan,2. expressed opinions that Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorists and3. US should change her policy towards Pakistan- be harsh instead of seeking their help.

To conclude, it looks like a synchronized effort for more military operations, probably also seeking a provision for US and NATO forces to conduct operations inside Pakistan.

Mohsin Dawar

31 Mar 2021



Afgan President Ashraf Ghani, center, meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and their delegations, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Austin arrived in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country. (Presidential Palace via AP) Afgan President Ashraf Ghani, center, meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and their delegations, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Austin arrived in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country. (Presidential Palace via AP)

​