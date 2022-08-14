What's new

Mohsin Dawar of PDM Govt blamed Pak Army for Killing Innocent Civilian.

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,188
-1
3,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558712666993991683

I'm waiting for a arrest and forced apology from this guy.

Who's enjoying protocol on tax payers money and also got Chair of standing committee on foreign affairs.

Anyone worried about morale of soldiers on border?
Today is independence day and this is what is came up with

Pakistan lost 2 soldiers yesterday in Hernai clash.
Isn't this disrespectful for those Martyrs?
Why the wohle PDF and Pakistani media is silent on this?
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,853
3
89,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Everything is halal for drone lover Mohsin Dawar

He can abuse Quaid e Azam
He also has right to be right testicle of Asraf Ghani
He can say also kind BS for Pakistan and its military

Is ka sub halal hai

After all he and that racist pig Ali Wazir come in handy in regime changes. so everything from their end is allowed
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,188
-1
3,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Everything is halal for drone lover Mohsin Dawar

He can abuse Quaid e Azam
He also has right to be right testicle of Asraf Ghani
He can say also kind BS for Pakistan and its military

Is ka sub halal hai

After all he and that racist pig Ali Wazir come in handy in regime changes. so everything from their end is allowed
Click to expand...
Yaar Pakistan lost 2 soldiers and he's blaming Pakistan army
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
20,003
79
54,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558712666993991683

I'm waiting for a arrest and forced apology from this guy.

Who's enjoying protocol on tax payers money and also got Chair of standing committee on foreign affairs.

Anyone worried about morale of soldiers on border?
Today is independence day and this is what is came up with

Pakistan lost 2 soldiers yesterday in Hernai clash.
Isn't this disrespectful for those Martyrs?
Why the wohle PDF and Pakistani media is silent on this?
Click to expand...

Put in place by PDM and the current army leadership. They can deal with him.

Yes we condemn him and love the troops but we obviously don't matter as much as chors, traitors, sellouts, fitnah mongers etc.
 
Last edited:
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,188
-1
3,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558712666993991683

I'm waiting for a arrest and forced apology from this guy.

Who's enjoying protocol on tax payers money and also got Chair of standing committee on foreign affairs.

Anyone worried about morale of soldiers on border?
Today is independence day and this is what is came up with

Pakistan lost 2 soldiers yesterday in Hernai clash.
Isn't this disrespectful for those Martyrs?
Why the wohle PDF and Pakistani media is silent on this?
Click to expand...
FB_IMG_1660474252175.jpg
 
P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 5, 2019
238
1
651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This episode Brought to you by Mir Bajwa. If ANYONE expected anything different from this snake, they are lying to themselves. My biggest criticism of Mir Bajwa is this. There is no patriotism in his moves just cold hard cash. There is no saving of Pakistan, only the ones who sucked Pakistan dry, and for what purpose? So Mohsin Dawar the CIA asset could be a minister in gov?
 
F

firohot4321

FULL MEMBER
Sep 1, 2021
126
0
72
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran PTI should propagate this and tell public that the PPP pmln pdm which is daily barking on pti for being anti army have such traitors part of their coalition

Then again general public ain't buying pdm bs
Only few hardcore patwari and jialas
 
JonAsad

JonAsad

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 7, 2007
14,061
-2
24,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
That's one way to hold army accountable for its actions.. Whatever works man i am with it.. Army should be put back on leash..

Instead of putting people in jail and interfering in politics.. Kill those who kill our Jawans, sell your houses and lands in DHA and provide the Jawans APCs...
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,188
-1
3,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JonAsad said:
That's one way to hold army accountable for its actions.. Whatever works man i am with it.. Army should be put back on leash..

Instead of putting people in jail and interfering in politics.. Kill those who kill our Jawans, sell your houses and lands in DHA and provide the Jawans APCs...
Click to expand...

Nahh keep your DHAhouses and keep your businesses
Get your respect

But don't interfere in politics for god's sake and don't save these corrupt politicians from accountability

firohot4321 said:
Imran PTI should propagate this and tell public that the PPP pmln pdm which is daily barking on pti for being anti army have such traitors part of their coalition

Then again general public ain't buying pdm bs
Only few hardcore patwari and jialas
Click to expand...
PTI as usual is ignoring this declaring themselves neutral

But I believe they should highlight this just like IK had shown speeches of PMLN against army
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,362
0
3,044
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
His statement should be verified whether any innocent Pakistani was killed!
Plz don't forget life of every human being is equally important.

"Therefore We prescribed for the Children of Israel that whoso slays a soul not to retaliate for a soul slain, nor for corruption done in the land, shall be as if he had slain mankind altogether; and whoso gives life to a soul, shall be as if he has given life to mankind altogether."
Almaidah 32.

We now cannot just swallow whatever comes from establishment or security forces.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another PTI worker issues apology for anti-army remarks
2
Replies
27
Views
434
Catalystic
C
ejaz007
FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
4K
sur
sur
Norwegian
PDM demands PTI govt quit by January 31 or face long march
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Windjammer
Indian Army & Media exposed again for killing a Kashmiri Civilian
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM wants Army to oust my govt: PM
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom