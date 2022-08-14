Mohsin Dawar of PDM Govt blamed Pak Army for Killing Innocent Civilian.

Acetic Acid
I'm waiting for a arrest and forced apology from this guy.
Who's enjoying protocol on tax payers money and also got Chair of standing committee on foreign affairs.
Anyone worried about morale of soldiers on border?
Today is independence day and this is what is came up with
Pakistan lost 2 soldiers yesterday in Hernai clash.
Isn't this disrespectful for those Martyrs?
Why the wohle PDF and Pakistani media is silent on this?
