In a way a very sad sight.... one of our own blood has gone rotten.



Now then he has gone rotten.... surgery is on the way.



This is a very complex battle... a perfected strategy is being implemented against Pak i.e. Hybridwar.



This is war we can NOT loose. And IA we shall NOT loose.



By giving every chance and all means to become part of social/legal fabric of Pak... Pak State has given proof of its intentions.



If we toleratte such mazaq now then we will be no better than hellhole AF.



Your Time is UP! Your Time is UP!



What we shall wintess, my dear Paks, is hybridwar in reverse... all legal.



We are not going to allow any tom dick and harry to become hero here.



Our heros are 70+K Paks who lost their lives in war of terror imposed upon us. #NoMore

