Construction work on the Mohmand Dam hydropower project is underway and Wapda will complete the project in 2025 as per schedule.This was stated to the media representatives during a briefing on the visit of the Mohmand Dam hydropower project being built on the Swat River.Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (R) Muzammal Hussain, WAPDA general manager Shoaib Taqi and project director Javed Afridi were also present on the occasion.The delegation reviewed the construction work on roads, offices, colony, diversion tunnels, irrigation tunnels under construction.Chairman Wapda said that Mohmand Dam is the fifth largest CFRD dam in terms of its composition.All preferential land has been acquired for the project and the cooperation of local tribes, district administration and provincial government KPK in this regard is exemplary.Wapda will spend Rs 4 billion 53 crore on education, health and other facilities projects in the project area under the confidence building measures for the social and economic development of the locals.Source: https://onlineindus.com/english/Mohmand-Dam-Hydropower-project-to-be-completed-by-2025/36934