Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

fnwfbgrauaa_sg0-jpeg.jpeg


Mohammed bin Rashid meets the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image courtesy Dubai Media Office Twitter handle.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh
Amjad Saleh, WAM (Emirates News Agency)
March 8, 2022

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to further the mutual interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual concern and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and her country and highlighted the opportunities for expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed also commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which she said reflects the UAE and Dubai’s ability to successfully host globally-renowned events.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh.

The first MoU for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Bangladesh’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Another MoU for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Masud bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

An MoU between the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, was signed by Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, and Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, President of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

The agreements also included an MoU between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The MoU was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, and Mohammed Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of ministers and officials.

Bangladesh forges ties with UAE in education and scientific research

Bangladesh has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates in a bid to enhance cooperation in several fields, including education and research.
The deals were signed at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The MoUs focus on improving collaboration in higher education and scientific research as well as establishing closer ties between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and the foreign service academies of the two countries.

An agreement has also been reached to strengthen cooperation between the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai International Chamber.

The deals were agreed during a bilateral meeting between Hasina and Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after the signing ceremony.
Commending the "unique" progress made by the UAE, especially Dubai, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's growth potential and invited businesses to explore trade and investment opportunities in the South Asian country, according to Momen.
In a bid to elevate ties further, Al Maktoum called for the air links between the countries to be strengthened by increasing the number of flights. He thanked Hasina for joining the International Women's Day celebrations in the UAE.

Al Maktoum also praised the Bangladesh leader for her country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Hasina returning the compliment.

Saima Wazed, chairperson of Bangladesh's National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, also attended the meeting.
Hasina is currently in the UAE on a five-day tour.
On Tuesday, she toured the Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and took part in a high-level panel discussion marking International Women's Day.
The prime minister will fly back on Mar 12.
 

