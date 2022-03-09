Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh

Mohammed bin Rashid meets the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image courtesy Dubai Media Office Twitter handle.Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and BangladeshAmjad Saleh, WAM (Emirates News Agency)March 8, 2022DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.Welcoming the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to further the mutual interests of the two countries.During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual concern and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.The Prime Minister of Bangladesh praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and her country and highlighted the opportunities for expanding cooperation across key sectors.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed also commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which she said reflects the UAE and Dubai’s ability to successfully host globally-renowned events.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh.The first MoU for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Bangladesh’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.Another MoU for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Masud bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.An MoU between the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, was signed by Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, and Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, President of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.The agreements also included an MoU between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The MoU was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, and Mohammed Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of ministers and officials.