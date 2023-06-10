Mohammad Rizwan praying on NYC streets

Your thoughts on this? is Rizwan being a public nuisance? or do you support his right to pray anywhere he wants to show off his piousness for Allah in front of others?
What's the purpose of praying on the streets or in public? its NYC, there is a mosque on every other street corner within a 2 mile radius.I have prayed on the streets of NYC, generally I only did it when I saw a group prayer happening (such as in union square park), so as to join in, and those that were there had set up in a corner that doesn’t obstructed the flow of pedestrian traffic.
vendors with carts and taxi drivers do this all the time, next to their carts, almost unnoticeable by the public, as we are generally walking at a brisk pace to get to out next destination.
It is nothing more then showboating, there is a mosque on every street corner in any urban metro. He could have just walked a few minutes to offer his prayers in a mosque, what message does that give others about his/her faith? it is no wonder most Muslim immigrants are ghettoized and don't do much outside of driving cabs, living on government assistance, or working as low level drones in Kebab shops or Halal food markets.Maghrib prayer has short time window
Nothing wrong with this in the free world happens all over the world . Africa , Europe , USA , Australia Asia no one cares part from but hurt Indian on PDF who thinks praying salaah at its correct time which is a commandment from Almighty God is show boating .
😂
Because we are New Yorkers, we don't take too long to do anything. A small break and back to work. It's actually a sign of a hard working person. I work with religious Jewish people as well, and they have a prayer where they go face the wall for a few minutes and pray (I assume reading a prayer book, but I don't ask), and then come back to work.
I could make a thread on this
That is one isolated incident of a bunch of lunatics, and even then you don't see consistent trends of Hindus praying on the streets or blocking traffic to pray. You won't find much Sikhs or Christians praying on the streets, they have the decency to keep their faith to themselves and pray behind closed doors.View attachment 933632
But I honestly couldn’t give a **** as I was brought up in the free world with an open mind .
Do they not pray in the streets of India ?
Harmed no one
Got on with it
No one else cared
Hindutva bakhts and Pakistani liberals lose their shit
His choice, Rizwan is the GOAT
Bhai OP gangu he. Don't let the flags confuse you. Ignore maar.His choice, Rizwan is the GOAT
King can do whatever the hell he wants to do
Rizz supremacy forever and ever and ever
Stop being an a**
