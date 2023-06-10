Mohammad Rizwan praying on NYC streets

New York Ratha Yatra 2023 Join us as we celebrate the Lord of the Universe’s ancient procession right down the most famous street in the world, 5th Avenue!!

I have prayed on the streets of NYC, generally I only did it when I saw a group prayer happening (such as in union square park), so as to join in, and those that were there had set up in a corner that doesn’t obstructed the flow of pedestrian traffic. New Yorkers don’t really care if you’re praying they just don’t want anything to slow down their commute. We generally have it timed to make our connections between subways on our way to work, or are trying to get to an event ASAP.vendors with carts and taxi drivers do this all the time, next to their carts, almost unnoticeable by the public, as we are generally walking at a brisk pace to get to out next destination.The sidewalk wasn’t busy, so it doesn’t look like anyone minded. IMHO, he would be better off paying either next to the building or near the car. But this is New York, so we accept this. We also accept the Hari Krishna people that hang out in union square as a part of our city’s diversity.They are literally out here celebrating, we just go, ok whatever. If you listen to people in this live feed, happening right now, the only thing authorities are saying during this parade/mela/religious procession is “keep it moving”.