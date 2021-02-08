Mohammad Rizwan 115 Vs South Africa 1080p || Pak V SA || 2nd Test Rawalpindi

Wonderful performance gritty tough cricketer .



Pakistan is now number 5 in test rankings with easier on paper test series to come should get upto number 3 in the world .



well done guys now need the West Indies to follow suit and bring some razzmatazz to the game of cricket like Pakistan does .



oh those days of mighty Pakistan and super West Indies demolitioning all before them with swashbuckling cricket . That’s what the game needs England , Australia & India are strong focused teams but oh so boring robotic cricket which is killing the game .