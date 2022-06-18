Mohammad Ali Jinnah's (Qaid-e-Azam) forgotten Story

AZADPAKISTAN2009
As we know Mohamamd Ali Jinnah , also called Qaid-e-Azam I prefer to use his name to signify he was one of People
During his last days he relocated himself to Ziarat from Quetta as in Quetta he was often kept busy with engagement even as his health was not ideal
Between July-August (last 60 days) as he had difficulty eating , people inquired how can we get him to eat and his Sister indicated well he used to love cooking from his cook , who after partition went to India
This small story shows how Mohammad Ali Jinna Thought how his mind worked