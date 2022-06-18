What's new

Mohammad Ali Jinnah's (Qaid-e-Azam) forgotten Story

Last 60 Days of Quaid E Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

www.travel-culture.com www.travel-culture.com


As we know Mohamamd Ali Jinnah , also called Qaid-e-Azam I prefer to use his name to signify he was one of People
During his last days he relocated himself to Ziarat from Quetta as in Quetta he was often kept busy with engagement even as his health was not ideal

Between July-August (last 60 days) as he had difficulty eating , people inquired how can we get him to eat and his Sister indicated well he used to love cooking from his cook , who after partition went to India

This small story shows how Mohammad Ali Jinna Thought how his mind worked

mohammadAliJinnah.png
 
IK a big time liar, yet your Quiad NS amassed billions of dollars overseas and his hiding in London. Patwari logic.
 
Its been 5-6 years NS is out of power and still living rent free in your head.

Question IK,why didnt he punish anyone on corruption? Why he didnt resign but instead wanted to stay in power till last ball if system is corrupt. lol
 
September 11 , when Mohammad Ali Jinnah arrived in Sindh , Karachi for treatment not a single government official was present

Except few military official who welcomed him

MohammadAliJinnahDeath.png




Article claims that most government officials were not aware (But should they have been aware???) considering it was Mohammad Ali Jinnah arriving in Karachi for treatment for his illness and not some random fella ?

The vehicle broke down between the trip between Airport and Hospital where he was being transported


They tried to fix the vehicle 20 minutes until a new vehicle arrived

MohammadAliJinnahDeath2.png



I would be interested to know some good alternative sources to understand the last few years of Mohammad Ali Jinnah as to why he was sent to Quetta or Ziarat in middle of no where instead of beautiful mountain areas of North Pakistan


The public were just shown picture published in newspaper Mohammad Ali Jinnah (again I use his name ) because he was one of people , and not a servant to Titles and Ranking
 
@Foxtrot Youthia Staff
please do not derail threat , not discussing khata hai to agata hai


In 1948 there was no pollution in North Area of Pakistan
That is part which confuses me

And why was no one present from Government to receive him at Airport

Since late 1890 people knew one way to treat TB was to relocate to a clean Environment high altitude fresh air and , good nutrition


Quetta Geography is complete opposite it is , Hot and tree less city with no proper water system


Note Anti Biotics for TB started to emerge in 1951
 
Last edited:

