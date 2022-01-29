What's new

Mohamed, the most common name given to baby boys in many cities of Western Europe

Mohamed races ahead as most common boy name in Brussels last year​

Mohamed, Jean, Mohammed and Ahmed made up the four most common boys’ names for newborns in Brussels in 2021
Mohamed races ahead as most common boy name in Brussels last year

The name Mohamed was by far the most common forename to be given to newborn boys in the European Union heartland of Brussels in 2021, new data revealed. In data published by the Belgian statistical office, Statbel, two variations of the name — Mohamed and Mohammed — occupied the top three most...
image-1024x465.png

‘Mohamed’ most popular baby name in Brussels (from 2017)​

‘Mohamed’ most popular baby name in Brussels

According to recently compiled data, a total of 18,044 baby boys were given the name “Mohamed” in the Belgian capital, making it the most popular name of 2017
In Brussels, the most common name given to baby boys was Mohammed, the second was Jean, and the third was Ahmed. 43% of babies were named with Muslim identity.

Last year, the name Mohammed was the most popular baby given name in London.

England, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria...

These countries have to embrace Islam, which will restore their dynamic demographic structure to them.

Islamophobia destroys Europe.

Muslim Europe, on the other hand, could raises european civilization again with better norms.
 
If you include all variations of Muhammad then it will be listed even higher

Pakistani people prefer spelling it as Muhammad

Some people spell it as Mohammad, Mohamad, Muhamad, Mohammed, Mohamed etc
 
If you include all variations of Muhammad then it will be listed even higher

Pakistani people prefer spelling it as Muhammad

Some people spell it as Mohammad, Mohamad, Muhamad, Mohammed, Mohamed etc
+ Mehmet , Mehmed etc.
 
