Mohamed, the most common name given to baby boys in many cities of Western Europe

Mohamed races ahead as most common boy name in Brussels last year The name Mohamed was by far the most common forename to be given to newborn boys in the European Union heartland of Brussels in 2021, new data revealed. In data published by the Belgian statistical office, Statbel, two variations of the name — Mohamed and Mohammed — occupied the top three most...

‘Mohamed’ most popular baby name in Brussels According to recently compiled data, a total of 18,044 baby boys were given the name “Mohamed” in the Belgian capital, making it the most popular name of 2017

Mohamed, Jean, Mohammed and Ahmed made up the four most common boys' names for newborns in Brussels in 2021. In Brussels, the most common name given to baby boys was Mohammed, the second was Jean, and the third was Ahmed. 43% of babies were named with Muslim identity. Last year, the name Mohammed was the most popular baby given name in London.