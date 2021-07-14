MoFA Reacts to Taliban Delegation Visit to Turkmenistan - Bakhtar News Agency Kabul (BNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan reacted to Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan, saying the group travelling to regional countries at the time that their brutal attacks have killed and displaced thousands of people across the country. “The...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan reacted to Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan, saying the group travelling to regional countries at the time that their brutal attacks have killed and displaced thousands of people across the country.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has learned through media about the Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan.The Taliban delegation is traveling to the regional countries at a time when the group’s brutal attacks in recent months have killed more than 3,500 people, displaced more than 200,000 of our compatriots, disrupted public order and life, and economic activities in tens of districts,” the statement added.Commending all efforts to strengthen the Afghan peace process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believed that bringing an end to the war in the country is possible only through a political settlement that emanates from genuine peace talks.“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, while appreciating support of its regional and international partners to the Afghan peace process, expects that these efforts are made in direct consultation with the Afghan Government and concentrated on strengthening regional and international consensus to establish permanent ceasefire, severing the Taliban’s ties with regional terrorists and end the war in Afghanistan,” the statement concluded as saying.