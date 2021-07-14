What's new

MoFA Reacts to Taliban Delegation Visit to Turkmenistan

1626277202195.png



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan reacted to Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan, saying the group travelling to regional countries at the time that their brutal attacks have killed and displaced thousands of people across the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has learned through media about the Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan.

The Taliban delegation is traveling to the regional countries at a time when the group’s brutal attacks in recent months have killed more than 3,500 people, displaced more than 200,000 of our compatriots, disrupted public order and life, and economic activities in tens of districts,” the statement added.

Commending all efforts to strengthen the Afghan peace process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believed that bringing an end to the war in the country is possible only through a political settlement that emanates from genuine peace talks.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, while appreciating support of its regional and international partners to the Afghan peace process, expects that these efforts are made in direct consultation with the Afghan Government and concentrated on strengthening regional and international consensus to establish permanent ceasefire, severing the Taliban’s ties with regional terrorists and end the war in Afghanistan,” the statement concluded as saying.

Kabuli American puppets are living under delusion induced by yanks and Indians. No wonder even Russians are now getting fed up with them.
 
Their border trade routes are almost under the Taliban control, it's just a matter of time they well beg for surrender. Kabul and other big cities will not last long if food and fuel supplies get depleted.
 
Any news how far they are from Torkham. That will be the killing blow to Kabul regime.
 
This is a hard nut to crack, most ANA troops are concentrated here, mainly due to Pakistan. The Area from Torkham to Jalalabad is a hotbed of anti-Pakistan elements. Seems like the Taliban will take Kabul first and then sweep the remaining pockets bordering Pakistan.
 
Salaam


When you have to tell everyone that you are in charge repeatedly, it's time to reconsider your worldview.
 
