MoFA Pakistan has been engaging with Foreign countries regularly .

Pakistan Ka Beta
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 1,320
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Last edited:
In other countries , While your Favorite PM had no FM for almost 4 years 2013 Mid -2017 Mid . In Pakistan this is news .Why is this news? Isn't that what foreign ministries do day in day out?
Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far?... While your Favorite PM had no FM for almost 4 years 2013 Mid -2017 Mid . ...
This....Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far
So you're saying its better to not have one?Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far?
Making excuses fortnightly why no one supports Pakistan after India annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir?
Pakistan was announced on Gray List of FATF in last days of PML.N Tenure . Placed on 1st June 2018 in Caretaker govt but was announced in PML.N last days , We all know who was reluctant to condemn India ( 2013-2017 ) , inviting them on weddings , doings businesses and exchanging Sarhis ETC ETC .Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far?
Making excuses fortnightly why no one supports Pakistan after India annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir?
India annexed something that was already under its control, while the rest of the world still considers it disputed. Patwari logic 101India annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir?
Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far?
Making excuses fortnightly why no one supports Pakistan after India annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir?
Wow. Is that why the Foreign Minister is always moaning why no one supports Pakistan on Indian annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir?This....
(Karachi) Pakistan has been listed the 15th most powerful country in Asia on the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index. The report stated that in 2020, Pakistan had the biggest gains in diplomatic influence with (+3.8) points
Pakistan 15th most powerful country in Asia with biggest gains in diplomatic influence: ReportPakistan's major improvement has been in future resources measures, economic capability and resilience * India's overall score declined by 1.3 points as it trended down in cultural influence, future resources, economic relationships and diplomatic influencewww.brecorder.com
Waste of tax payers moneySo you're saying its better to not have one?
Yeah, we all know.... We all know who was reluctant to condemn India ( 2013-2017 ) ,...
Logic says, India did not dare annex Indian Occupied Kashmir under it's military control for 72-years until Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan came to power.India annexed something that was already under its control, while the rest of the world still considers it disputed. Patwari logic 101
You guys made that clown Nawaz FM, he couldn't even speak English let alone fight for Pakistani interestsWhy is this news? Isn't that what foreign ministries do day in day out?