MoFA Pakistan has been engaging with Foreign countries regularly .

Pakistan Space Agency said:
Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far
This....

(Karachi) Pakistan has been listed the 15th most powerful country in Asia on the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index. The report stated that in 2020, Pakistan had the biggest gains in diplomatic influence with (+3.8) points

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan 15th most powerful country in Asia with biggest gains in diplomatic influence: Report

Pakistan's major improvement has been in future resources measures, economic capability and resilience * India's overall score declined by 1.3 points as it trended down in cultural influence, future resources, economic relationships and diplomatic influence
www.brecorder.com
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Wow. What has your favourite Foreign Minister achieved so far?

Making excuses fortnightly why no one supports Pakistan after India annexed Indian Occupied Kashmir?
Pakistan was announced on Gray List of FATF in last days of PML.N Tenure . Placed on 1st June 2018 in Caretaker govt but was announced in PML.N last days , We all know who was reluctant to condemn India ( 2013-2017 ) , inviting them on weddings , doings businesses and exchanging Sarhis ETC ETC .
 
Just trying to regain the lost ground because the previous government of suwar Sharif didn't even have a foreign minister.
 
RangeMaster said:
This....

(Karachi) Pakistan has been listed the 15th most powerful country in Asia on the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index. The report stated that in 2020, Pakistan had the biggest gains in diplomatic influence with (+3.8) points

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan 15th most powerful country in Asia with biggest gains in diplomatic influence: Report

Pakistan's major improvement has been in future resources measures, economic capability and resilience * India's overall score declined by 1.3 points as it trended down in cultural influence, future resources, economic relationships and diplomatic influence
www.brecorder.com
Wow. Is that why the Foreign Minister is always moaning why no one supports Pakistan on Indian annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir?
Microsoft said:
So you're saying its better to not have one?
Waste of tax payers money

PM Imran Khan could hold the joint post and it'll produce the same results.
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
... We all know who was reluctant to condemn India ( 2013-2017 ) ,...
Yeah, we all know.

When India was threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes in 2016, this is PM Imran Khan's response:

PTI to boycott joint parliamentary session on Kashmir
 
IceCold said:
India annexed something that was already under its control, while the rest of the world still considers it disputed. Patwari logic 101
Logic says, India did not dare annex Indian Occupied Kashmir under it's military control for 72-years until Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan came to power.

Somehow 21 Prime Ministers before PM Imran Khan did not allow this to happen but what can you say about this incompetent fella:


PM Imran Khan: "What... I should do, launch an attack on India?" Duh!
 
This patwari says Indian Occupied Kashmir and India annexed it in the same breath. India only raped their own constitution, from a Pakistani perspective IOK has been under Indian occupation since 1947.


Patwaris cannot even get their story straight. IK was right when he talked about stunted growth.
 
