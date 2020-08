On 5 August 2020, in the afternoon, terrorists operating from Afghanistan resorted to mortar and heavy weapons fire on Pakistan posts in Binshahi Sector, Dir. In the evening the Afghan Border Police Posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts. Resultantly, one FC soldier embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while two soldiers were critically injured.

Pakistan strongly condemns this unprovoked aggressive action by Afghan forces and the evident support provided to the terrorists.

This is detrimental to the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries. Pakistan reiterates its determination to firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border.