What's new

Moeed Pirzada is right: Pakistan's problem is education

C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
6,570
16
6,880
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I am creating this thread just to highlight the importance of this issue, and simply to lend whatever weight my own voice holds behind the conclusion in the video in this post:

India controls FATF agenda on Pakistan?

An excellent analysis by Moeed Pirzada. Its so unfortunate we dont have research oriented media people like him but lazy and intellectually dishonest Dawn writers.
defence.pk

Pakistan's educated elite become so enamored with the West, that they consider Pakistan's success in a blind following of Western diktat - to the extent that they are quite happy to exist as a B country under Indian hegemony.

On the other hand, the people who seek independence and stature for Pakistan also have a strong Islamic bent, and they hold no intellectual currency.

The result: there is no such that as a carefully crafted and intellectually robust existential philosophy of Pakistan. I am coining the term 'existential philosophy' of a country to mean the set of ideals that power the people's aims and ambitions which they collectively strive to achieve, thus making their own mark upon the world and creating a unique identity which leads to an increased stature amongst nations.

It is true that Pakistan was formed in the name of Islam, but can we present an intellectually robust case for it? In a world where the UN tells you how to manage the coronavirus pandemic, where your religious scholars either have no clue that some coronavirus vaccines contain actual human stem cells whose progenitors were originally sourced from an aborted human fetus, or they do not have the power and authority to say anything against it, you simply cannot say that Pakistan can defend Islam as its existential philosophy.

The 'existential philosophy' needs to be defended by people who have taught independence of taught from childhood. It is not enough to achieve a 100% literacy rate. We need an education system, that creates people with a strong sense of Pakistani identity, who can intellectually defend it, and be ready to face the onslaught coming from all side with the power of science, technology, creativity, and innovation.

This is more important than Project Azm. It is more important than the nuclear program. This is a matter of Pakistan's existence. Without it, I fear the day when Pakistan shall be no more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

PDFChamp
Dr. Shireen Mazari’s befitting reply to HRW for its ‘selective’ criticism
Replies
6
Views
502
LeGenD
LeGenD
Horus
Hafiz Saeed: Albatross around #Pakistan’s Neck?
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
140
Views
10K
illusion8
illusion8
Zibago
Interview of outgoing US Consul General Zachary Harkenrider
Replies
0
Views
594
Zibago
Zibago
cb4
First sexual health curriculum launched in Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
865
Mech
Mech
Kurlang
Pakistani Liberals: Anarchists Of Our Age?
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
SHAMK9
SHAMK9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom