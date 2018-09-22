Moeed Pirzada is right: Pakistan's problem is education

India controls FATF agenda on Pakistan? An excellent analysis by Moeed Pirzada. Its so unfortunate we dont have research oriented media people like him but lazy and intellectually dishonest Dawn writers.

I am creating this thread just to highlight the importance of this issue, and simply to lend whatever weight my own voice holds behind the conclusion in the video in this post:Pakistan's educated elite become so enamored with the West, that they consider Pakistan's success in a blind following of Western diktat - to the extent that they are quite happy to exist as a B country under Indian hegemony.On the other hand, the people who seek independence and stature for Pakistan also have a strong Islamic bent, and they hold no intellectual currency.The result: there is no such that as a carefully crafted and intellectually robust existential philosophy of Pakistan. I am coining the term 'existential philosophy' of a country to mean the set of ideals that power the people's aims and ambitions which they collectively strive to achieve, thus making their own mark upon the world and creating a unique identity which leads to an increased stature amongst nations.It is true that Pakistan was formed in the name of Islam, but can we present an intellectually robust case for it? In a world where the UN tells you how to manage the coronavirus pandemic, where your religious scholars either have no clue that some coronavirus vaccines contain actual human stem cells whose progenitors were originally sourced from an aborted human fetus, or they do not have the power and authority to say anything against it, you simply cannot say that Pakistan can defend Islam as its existential philosophy.The 'existential philosophy' needs to be defended by people who have taught independence of taught from childhood. It is not enough to achieve a 100% literacy rate. We need an education system, that creates people with a strong sense of Pakistani identity, who can intellectually defend it, and be ready to face the onslaught coming from all side with the power of science, technology, creativity, and innovation.This is more important than Project Azm. It is more important than the nuclear program. This is a matter of Pakistan's existence. Without it, I fear the day when Pakistan shall be no more.