What's new

Moeed Pirzada correctly destroys the retarded attitude of our agencies

Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
819
0
1,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,335
2
4,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Chacha_Facebooka said:
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
Click to expand...
Anyone who is corrupt is a traitor and has a tendency to work for others.. So that puts almost all of pakistan top leadership, military, politicians, judicary and bureaucrats
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
819
0
1,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
maverick1977 said:
Anyone who is corrupt is a traitor and has a tendency to work for others.. So that puts almost all of pakistan top leadership, military, politicians, judicary and bureaucrats
Click to expand...
Corruption is corruption. Treason is treason. I dare you charge them with treason. They will create a victimization narrative and the country will be broken. You couldn't even control Ali Wazir or Mohsin Dhawar, forget these parties.

-blitzkrieg- said:
Inflated claim.
Click to expand...
By that, I mean that separatist groups will popup feeding off of victimization narrative.

Political issues need to be handled politically. In my opinion, PTI was only removed because it is hurdle to this reconciliation process. Majoritarianism is always divisive.
 
Last edited:
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,709
2
3,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
R Wing said:
They have no clue what being globally competitive means or how to attract/retain/value real talent.

Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare:
Click to expand...
Its time. Its time.
To self inspect. There are short failings in our army and establishment.
They have gotten crazy with power. More interested with politics then their real job.
Stop it. Make peace with all and make Pakistan a normal country first.
Experiments wont work. Never work 75 years and you dont learn.
Waisa ager life main koi cheez na achieve ho to hum chor diata hai. Yeahi aqal ka takaza hai. Bus ker do. Jan chor do.
Apna kaam kero sahi se.
Terrorist bana ke bad main un terrorist se larna bahaduri nhn hai.terrorist bana hi na daina bahaduri hai

Dude come on....
They have 1.5 years left. After that a new electiona free and dair on evm would chnage Pakistan
Anyone even pmln wins would be ok but without establishment support. Establishment should stay away and only support elected government.
People would sort them out. Jo bura ho ga log us ko vote nhn dalain ga. Yahan to chor ko doubara hamari foj nro da ke dodh ka dhula ker daiti hai. Pata nhn chahta kaya hai
Chacha_Facebooka said:
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
Click to expand...
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
819
0
1,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistansdefender said:
Dude come on....
They have 1.5 years left. After that a new electiona free and dair on evm would chnage Pakistan
Anyone even pmln wins would be ok but without establishment support. Establishment should stay away and only support elected government.
People would sort them out. Jo bura ho ga log us ko vote nhn dalain ga. Yahan to chor ko doubara hamari foj nro da ke dodh ka dhula ker daiti hai. Pata nhn chahta kaya hai
Click to expand...
I agree that establishment should stay away from politics, but our politicians are also extremely immature. They want their intervention.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,535
2
5,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chacha_Facebooka said:
By that, I mean that separatist groups will popup feeding off of victimization narrative.
Click to expand...
They will popup if your media and your democracy gives them space to lift heads.. Its entirely dependent on how the purge is exercised . If courts free them then they will comeback with more zeal. Thats exactly why Army alone cant do this job unless Army takes over and dictates each segment..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 8, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
NSA Moeed Yusuf terms CPEC a model of win-win cooperation
Replies
2
Views
386
Gripen9
G
Eskander
Western Civilization is the manifestation of the Dajjal as a socio-cultural-political-economic phenomenon
2
Replies
18
Views
504
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
As China rises, it is changing its attitude toward the US
Replies
10
Views
592
retaxis
retaxis
ghazi52
Talha Talib and Arshad Nadeem raised the country's hopes purely because of their own talent and struggle
Replies
7
Views
468
ghazi52
ghazi52
The Eagle
PAKISTAN WANTS A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE UNITED STATES BASED ON PARTNERSHIP: MOEED YUSUF
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom