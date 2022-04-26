Moeed Pirzada correctly destroys the retarded attitude of our agencies

R Wing said:



Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare: They have no clue what being globally competitive means or how to attract/retain/value real talent.Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare: Click to expand...

Chacha_Facebooka said: If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to. Click to expand...

Its time. Its time.To self inspect. There are short failings in our army and establishment.They have gotten crazy with power. More interested with politics then their real job.Stop it. Make peace with all and make Pakistan a normal country first.Experiments wont work. Never work 75 years and you dont learn.Waisa ager life main koi cheez na achieve ho to hum chor diata hai. Yeahi aqal ka takaza hai. Bus ker do. Jan chor do.Apna kaam kero sahi se.Terrorist bana ke bad main un terrorist se larna bahaduri nhn hai.terrorist bana hi na daina bahaduri haiDude come on....They have 1.5 years left. After that a new electiona free and dair on evm would chnage PakistanAnyone even pmln wins would be ok but without establishment support. Establishment should stay away and only support elected government.People would sort them out. Jo bura ho ga log us ko vote nhn dalain ga. Yahan to chor ko doubara hamari foj nro da ke dodh ka dhula ker daiti hai. Pata nhn chahta kaya hai