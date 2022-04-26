Moeed Pirzada Analysis of Karachi Blast

Salient points (related to the attack and institutional failures):The Establishment is severely disconnected from reality, and has no idea how to compete (or even communicate) in the modern world.The "perpetrators will be punished" / "culprits will be brought to justice" line is tired, annoying, and meaningless at this point (I would add that it's just like "don't mistake our restraint for weakness," and "befitting response.")The attention of agencies seems to be more on picking up young patriots in cities for criticizing the Establishment rather than deterring RAW (meaning they are more like local thugs than a professional agency that can raise the cost for RAW).An agency gave false evidence to the Foreign Ministry that a previous attack on Chinese personnel wasa terrorist attack (and just an accident) when, in fact, it clearly was a terrorist attack; they also called our TV channels and news outlets to make sure that the fake story would be put out. This accident story was patently untrue, and the Chinese had ground evidence that it was a terrorist attack. They got angry and work on Dasu stopped for several months.Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare: