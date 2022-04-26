What's new

Moeed Pirzada Analysis of Karachi Blast

Salient points (related to the attack and institutional failures):

The Establishment is severely disconnected from reality, and has no idea how to compete (or even communicate) in the modern world.

The "perpetrators will be punished" / "culprits will be brought to justice" line is tired, annoying, and meaningless at this point (I would add that it's just like "don't mistake our restraint for weakness," and "befitting response.")

The attention of agencies seems to be more on picking up young patriots in cities for criticizing the Establishment rather than deterring RAW (meaning they are more like local thugs than a professional agency that can raise the cost for RAW).

An agency gave false evidence to the Foreign Ministry that a previous attack on Chinese personnel was not a terrorist attack (and just an accident) when, in fact, it clearly was a terrorist attack; they also called our TV channels and news outlets to make sure that the fake story would be put out. This accident story was patently untrue, and the Chinese had ground evidence that it was a terrorist attack. They got angry and work on Dasu stopped for several months.

Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare:
 
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
 
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
Anyone who is corrupt is a traitor and has a tendency to work for others.. So that puts almost all of pakistan top leadership, military, politicians, judicary and bureaucrats
 
Anyone who is corrupt is a traitor and has a tendency to work for others.. So that puts almost all of pakistan top leadership, military, politicians, judicary and bureaucrats
Corruption is corruption. Treason is treason. I dare you charge them with treason. They will create a victimization narrative and the country will be broken. You couldn't even control Ali Wazir or Mohsin Dhawar, forget these parties.

Inflated claim.
By that, I mean that separatist groups will popup feeding off of victimization narrative.

Political issues need to be handled politically. In my opinion, PTI was only removed because it is hurdle to this reconciliation process. Majoritarianism is always divisive.
 
They have no clue what being globally competitive means or how to attract/retain/value real talent.

Have a listen in light of their inability to deter proxy warfare:
Its time. Its time.
To self inspect. There are short failings in our army and establishment.
They have gotten crazy with power. More interested with politics then their real job.
Stop it. Make peace with all and make Pakistan a normal country first.
Experiments wont work. Never work 75 years and you dont learn.
Waisa ager life main koi cheez na achieve ho to hum chor diata hai. Yeahi aqal ka takaza hai. Bus ker do. Jan chor do.
Apna kaam kero sahi se.
Terrorist bana ke bad main un terrorist se larna bahaduri nhn hai.terrorist bana hi na daina bahaduri hai

Dude come on....
They have 1.5 years left. After that a new electiona free and dair on evm would chnage Pakistan
Anyone even pmln wins would be ok but without establishment support. Establishment should stay away and only support elected government.
People would sort them out. Jo bura ho ga log us ko vote nhn dalain ga. Yahan to chor ko doubara hamari foj nro da ke dodh ka dhula ker daiti hai. Pata nhn chahta kaya hai
Chacha_Facebooka said:
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
Dude come on....
They have 1.5 years left. After that a new electiona free and dair on evm would chnage Pakistan
Anyone even pmln wins would be ok but without establishment support. Establishment should stay away and only support elected government.
People would sort them out. Jo bura ho ga log us ko vote nhn dalain ga. Yahan to chor ko doubara hamari foj nro da ke dodh ka dhula ker daiti hai. Pata nhn chahta kaya hai
I agree that establishment should stay away from politics, but our politicians are also extremely immature. They want their intervention.
 
By that, I mean that separatist groups will popup feeding off of victimization narrative.
They will popup if your media and your democracy gives them space to lift heads.. Its entirely dependent on how the purge is exercised . If courts free them then they will comeback with more zeal. Thats exactly why Army alone cant do this job unless Army takes over and dictates each segment..
 
I agree that establishment should stay away from politics, but our politicians are also extremely immature. They want their intervention.
when they want to stay clear of politics they are referred as janwar and ghaddars by one side and savior by the other (which ever is getting the benefit out of the situation)
 
They will popup if your media and your democracy gives them space to lift heads.. Its entirely dependent on how the purge is exercised . If courts free them then they will comeback with more zeal. Thats exactly why Army alone cant do this job unless Army takes over and dictates each segment..
Current Baloch insurgency started under Musharraf, did it not? One man in charge of everything is dangerous. This needs a long term political solution with a revised state narrative (that same old RAW agent thing won't work, even if true at some level. you have to preempt radicalization instead of justifying your response). Everyone needs to be on board, including PTI. I would also suggest that these insurgents be dealt through legal process as much as possible. Never hand out justice in secret for that is fertile ground for conspiracy theories and distrust. Do it openly, and publicly. There are many flaws in the legal system, but surely, if the establishment can change govts, it can bring changes in the system. For internal security, police and courts need strengthening, not army. Army and police are separated for a reason. One fights the enemy, the state. The other protects the people. When army starts doing both, the people tend to become the enemy.
 
Current Baloch insurgency started under Musharraf,
What happened back then was the 2005 insurgency was only bugti tribe led. kalpars took care of bugtis ..and once bugti was out of the way..the number of incidents dropped dramitically....Musharraf did mistakes as well like shying away from his initial plan to turn B areas into A areas and gave media unprecedented liberty that turned against him on Baluchistan ,.. .Furthermore once he shed off his COAS position in 2007 that one man power was dissolved..
 
If you want to build consensus, you gotta have all political parties on board, not just PTI. You can't declare everyone a traitor, and then chicken out with "PTI saray sooboon ki zanjir". Force won't solve anything, even if it is "awami" because there are many awams in Pakistan. Keep at it, and there will be revolts in Sindh and Punjab. State has realized this. Others have yet to.
I won't go as far as to call them traitors until verifiably proven, but they are bonafide corrupt dynasties. The only way to build consensus with these parties is to fulfill their illegitimate demands, and consequently enable corruption. This way, corruption never goes away.
 
Corruption is corruption. Treason is treason. I dare you charge them with treason. They will create a victimization narrative and the country will be broken. You couldn't even control Ali Wazir or Mohsin Dhawar, forget these parties.


By that, I mean that separatist groups will popup feeding off of victimization narrative.

Political issues need to be handled politically. In my opinion, PTI was only removed because it is hurdle to this reconciliation process. Majoritarianism is always divisive.
being corrupt is one thing

being corrupt and Launder money while using Public Office is Economic Terrorism ..
 
I won't go as far as to call them traitors until verifiably proven, but they are bonafide corrupt dynasties. The only way to build consensus with these parties is to fulfill their illegitimate demands, and consequently enable corruption. This way, corruption never goes away.
An excellent post by a newcomer. Welcome :)

being corrupt is one thing

being corrupt and Launder money while using Public Office is Economic Terrorism ..
Agreed.

Our definition of treason needs to be tightened up. Too much leniency.
 
After the dasu dam blast cover up, I mentioned that Chinese troops should be deployed as the Pakistani establishment is either unwilling or incapable of ensuring security. '

Quite a few called it at an emotional outburst. The reality must be seen. Pak establishment is frankly incapable so limited Chinese military presence is not a bad idea.

Whether or not Pakistans pro US civil mil establishment allows it is another issue.
 

