SMG chambered in 9x18mm, 9x19mm or 9x21mm,

Full-Size Rifle chambered in 5.45x39mm, 7.62x39mm or 5.56x45mm

Short Barreled Rifle chambered in 5.45x39mm, 7.62x39mm or 5.56x45mm

DMR chambered in 5.45x39mm, 7.62x39mm or 5.56x45mm

LMG chambered in 5.45x39mm, 7.62x39mm or 5.56x45mm

DMR chambered in 7.62x54mmR or 7.62x51mm

LMG chambered in 7.62x54mmR or 7.62x51mm

Sources:

On September 19, while reporting the Gunsmith’s Day events in Izhevsk, a Russian TV channel showed non-firing prototypes of a modular weapon system designed by the students of Kalashnikov Izhevsk State Technical University The modular design of the rifle is supposed to allow switching between different calibers and build an SMG, assault rifle, DMR or LMG in a matter of barrel, bolt and magazine change. According to the information published on this project’s web page, the rifle’s design will allow transforming it into 19 weapon systems of different purposes and/or calibers. Particularly, the possible configurations include:Interestingly, they are also planning to develop a ““. Unfortunately, there are no details concerning this new cartridge and it is unclear if they are developing a new GPC (general purpose cartridge), an intermediate cartridge or the new ammunition is being designed for some special purpose version of the weapon.As seen in the images, this weapon is designed to be a gas operated firearm and each barrel is equipped with a short stroke piston assembly. The lockup of the action is probably accomplished by the rotation of the shown three-lug bolt. The rifle has a top Picatinny rail section and what looks to be KeyMod accessory mounting slots on its handguards. The disassembly should be done via pivot opening the upper receiver. The rifle is also equipped with a folding and adjustable stock.In the Kalashnikov Izhevsk State Technical University ‘s website, it is stated that for making the working prototypes, a funding of 20 to 25 million rubles is required (roughly $300,000 to $380,000).udmtv24. (2018, September 19). “В Ижевске начал работу Форум оружейников России” [Video File]. Retrieved from:Top image from www.istu.ru