@ mods. Why delete a perfectly good question. Do u have an agenda

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Today I started a topic and asked a simple question

Who are the establishment.

This is what some mod did?
 

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Jul 20, 2009
Trango Towers said:
Today I started a topic and asked a simple question

Who are the establishment.

This is what some mod did?
Most of the mods barring a few, are a product of our great education system;
as a result they are just the same insecure little tarts.
probably blain and the artist formarlly knows as Santro stand out,
both are retired now.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Sinnerman108 said:
Most of the mods barring a few, are a product of our great education system;
as a result they are just the same insecure little tarts.
probably blain and the artist formarlly knows as Santro stand out,
both are retired now.
blain k tu bosses hain and he is brainwashed to follow orders. What's up with santro - afraid of vego?
 
Faqirze

Faqirze

Sep 17, 2021
They delete good threads and ban quality users whilst allowing obvious troll/low quality threads and posters to fester and post their filth all over the forum. Always has been like that, it shouldn't come as a shock
 

