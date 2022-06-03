@ mods. Why delete a perfectly good question. Do u have an agenda

Trango Towers
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 29, 2016
- 18,911
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Today I started a topic and asked a simple question
Who are the establishment.
This is what some mod did?
My thread about Holocaust the biggest comedy lie of human kind history was also deleted. And no one is answering me, why?! @WebMasterToday I started a topic and asked a simple question
Who are the establishment.
This is what some mod did?
Jew hatred threads are not allowedHolocaust the biggest comedy lie of human kind history
Under the new imported government of Pakistan, we may even recognize Israel, no surprises here.My thread about Holocaust the biggest comedy lie of human kind history was also deleted. And no one is answering me, why?! @WebMaster
Where is the so called free press?
Most of the mods barring a few, are a product of our great education system;
as a result they are just the same insecure little tarts.
probably blain and the artist formarlly knows as Santro stand out,
both are retired now.
Telling truth is Jew hating? Tgat must be a new phenomenon.Jew hatred threads are not allowed
Who are the establishment.