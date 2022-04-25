mods, please delete this thread.

why do the iranians not realize that supporting "baloch liberation" groups in Pakistan will only backfire on them as it will embolden the baloch on their side of the border too. Even if iranians are not directly supporting baloch groups they sure are providing india a free hand to use its consulates and embassies to give funds, supplies, etc to these groups who then cross the border for attacks into Pakistan. Pakistan and Iran need to work together and secure both sides of the border completely to kill off this insurgency