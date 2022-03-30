Mods can close this thread

Difference of opinion would mean she actually makes sense and actually has some "opinion". She is just a born liar and cheater. I UTTERLY DESPISE her for what she has done to Pakistan and Pakistan politics by her shameless acts.



Blackmailing judges by dirty videos, buying everyone around, disrespecting Quaid's tomb, introducing culture of profanity on mainstream media by her stooges such as Talal Chaudry, Danial Aziz etc.



Attacking non-political family members. Never having worked one day in her life and thinking she is privileged to rule us.



Falsely accusing State of Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism (Dawn leaks?).



The list is really long. And if I could, I would have found even harsher words for her. But lets leave it at that.