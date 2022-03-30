What's new

Mods can close this thread

B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,541
46
10,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
coffee_cup said:
The b* is drunk.

The way she talks, she mostly does seem high on some stuff.
Click to expand...
Unbecoming....you can have differences with her politics but cursing her isn't the right way to go about it.

Honestly, one downside with the current environment is the absolute hate, utter disregard and outright cursing of each other. With this, the country cannot come together. Leaders will come and go, but the country has to stay united and move forward.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,145
1
12,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We have been f**ked around with since our birth it seems. They pick the worst of us as our leaders who trained our people to be like them whilst everyone else lives in quiet desperation.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,143
4
8,200
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
blain2 said:
Unbecoming....you can have differences with her politics but cursing her isn't the right way to go about it.

Honestly, one downside with the current environment is the absolute hate, utter disregard and outright cursing of each other. With this, the country cannot come together. Leaders will come and go, but the country has to stay united and move forward.
Click to expand...

Difference of opinion would mean she actually makes sense and actually has some "opinion". She is just a born liar and cheater. I UTTERLY DESPISE her for what she has done to Pakistan and Pakistan politics by her shameless acts.

Blackmailing judges by dirty videos, buying everyone around, disrespecting Quaid's tomb, introducing culture of profanity on mainstream media by her stooges such as Talal Chaudry, Danial Aziz etc.

Attacking non-political family members. Never having worked one day in her life and thinking she is privileged to rule us.

Falsely accusing State of Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism (Dawn leaks?).

The list is really long. And if I could, I would have found even harsher words for her. But lets leave it at that.
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,030
0
3,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
coffee_cup said:
Difference of opinion would mean she actually makes sense and actually has some "opinion". She is just a born liar and cheater. I UTTERLY DESPISE her for what she has done to Pakistan and Pakistan politics by her shameless acts.

Blackmailing judges by dirty videos, buying everyone around, disrespecting Quaid's tomb, introducing culture of profanity on mainstream media by her stooges such as Talal Chaudry, Danial Aziz etc.

Attacking non-political family members. Never having worked one day in her life and thinking she is privileged to rule us.

Falsely accusing State of Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism (Dawn leaks?).

The list is really long. And if I could, I would have found even harsher words for her. But lets leave it at that.
Click to expand...
Think for a moment would Chinese allow this scale of corruption, dramas and disrespecting their leaders as this pathetic woman have done?
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,491
0
1,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
mudas777 said:
Think for a moment would Chinese allow this scale of corruption, dramas and disrespecting their leaders as this pathetic woman have done?
Click to expand...
And what would they do anyway?

Just make online posts on how they don't support her, just as some here are doing

The best Pakistanis can do is protest against these sold out, corrupt politicians.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,017
65
36,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
China

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

BRAVO_
ARY Forensic audit proves Saqib Nisar’s audio leak ‘edited’
Replies
7
Views
582
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Titanium100
  • Locked
KSA strong
2
Replies
19
Views
168
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Judge Arshad Malik case: FIA serves notice to Nadeem Malik
Replies
1
Views
382
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI foreign funding: Millions of dollars transactions not shared with ECP
2
Replies
22
Views
989
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
HAIDER
Pak officials, politicians, businessmen held accounts in Switzerland
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
4K
R2D2
R2D2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom