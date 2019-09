Yep we're talking about a ramjet (at least) air breathing engine, a very different beast I imagine (with its own issues re: flight control, fuel efficiency, etc). The first variant will probably be too heavy for the JF-17, basically tied to our surface warships and land launchers first. But if we're taking Project Azm seriously, then lessons on lightweight aero structures/composites, flight control systems, etc, should start making its way to cruise missile development.



As it stands, we'll be a step behind the Indians. They already have Brahmos, but will move onto the Brahmos NG (which their Tejas is supposed to be able to carry). It'll surprising if we can start out with something as light as the Brahmos NG on the first iteration. But doable if we prioritize it and secure the expertise (via South Africa, Ukraine, China, etc).

