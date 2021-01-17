What's new

Modi's Vaccine Nationalism: India's Hasty Approval of Homegrown COVID19 Vaccine

Indian drug regulator has approved COVAXIN, a Covid19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. The approval has been granted without completing large-scale phase 3 trials in India, according to media reports. It is India's first indigenous vaccine co-developed with Pennsylvania-based startup Ocugen. Ocugen, led by Indian-American scientists, does not currently sell any products. India is the world's second worst-hit country by the global coronavirus pandemic. Critics say the hasty approval of the homegrown Indian vaccine is motivated by "chest thumping nationalism".

US-Based Ocugen:

How COVAXIN Works. Source: NY Times
Ocugen is a US-based biotech company. It has no track record. It has not developed any drugs and doesn't have any products to sell yet. This lack of experience makes Ocugen a strange choice for an international commercialization partner, according to an investment analysis published in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration has made it clear that it won't authorize a coronavirus vaccine without data from a phase 3 trial conducted in the United States. NASDAQ-listed Ocugen stock has soared since the approval of COVAXIN for use in India.

Bharat Biotech:

Bharat Biotech is an Indian biotechnology company based in the South Indian city of Hyderabad.

Dr. Krishna Ella, the Chairman of the Bharat Biotech, has claimed that they are "no way" inferior to Pfizer in terms of coronavirus vaccine. He also said that Bharat Biotech is the only firm to have published five articles on the Covid-19 vaccine process, according to media reports.

COVAXIN Vaccine:

Some critics have dismissed COVAXIN approval as a manifestation of "chest thumping nationalism". Bloomberg's Andy Mukherjee has a story entitled "COVAXIN: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine".

Indian government's decision to authorize COVAXIN has been sharply criticized by public interest groups in India. “The decision to approve an incompletely studied vaccine, even under accelerated process, raises more questions than answers and likely will not reinforce faith in our scientific decision-making bodies,” Malini Aisola, of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), an independent collective of healthcare non-profits, said in a statement.

COVID19 Pandemic:

India has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with over 10 million infections, second only to the United States. Indian economy has shrunk by double digits. Tens of millions of daily wage earners who make up the bulk of India's workforce have lost their livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's decision to impose a sudden nationwide lockdown is blamed for it.

Summary:

COVAXIN is India's first indigenously developed vaccine that has just been approved for emergency use in the country. It has been co-developed with US-based Ocugen. COVAXIN's hasty approval without any phase 3 efficacy data has come under sharp criticism. Some critics have dismissed COVAXIN approval as a manifestation of "chest thumping nationalism". Bloomberg's Andy Mukherjee has a story entitled "COVAXIN: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine".

Indians immunity is strong enough. They haven't died by eating & drinking cow's waste, so injecting themselves with a fake vaccine won't do much either except giving them a 'pride boner'.
 
Start of the usual self-praise story. When Covid started their media was saying that India was managing the Pandemic better than even the European countries and then the $hit hit the fan with second highest infections and third highest deaths in the world. Now in their desire to show to the world how smart and developed they are in bio-technology they will start using a half baked vaccine and kill a few more thousand people. Other than the US, no country has mismanaged Covid more than India.
 
And they haven't gotten skin cancer from the amount of whitening creams they put on 😂
That's why I love Modi
This is exactly why I love Modi. Love you Modiji 😘
 
I wonder why would National Control Laboratory for Biologicals of the Government of Pakistan allow the import of multiple vaccines from India? even worse few of them are from the same Bharat Biotech.

 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1346153736289320963
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1346153736289320963
So your justification comes from comparing yourself with a country x 5 times smaller ??


Does it make you feel good? or helps heal your bruised ego?
 
all those vaccines are not Indian inventions but the license or generic reproductions, there are other countries who might import some vaccines from Pakistan again a license or generic productions but this doesnt allow Pakistan to sell saltwater with Corona Vaccine label on it.
 
Well, your lack of comprehension can't be my fault.

Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have completed Phase II and will go into phase III.
While this clickbait hotlinked thread is to cast aspersions on Bharat Biotech and make a few cents on adsense, it's baffling to me that Pakistan would still in 2020 import Indian manufactured vaccines that too from the same company OP intends to malign.
 
This is not about Pakistan's vaccine import from India.


Indians like you with zero credibility as a nation try to divert every topic. Stick to the fck*n thread and if you cant do that don't quote me and waste my time.

Its about introduction of a vaccine without phase III Trials, Indians themselves are questioning. We have seen with "made in India" products like flying coffins Tejas.
 
Co developed with US company..... I think there is good chance this vaccine will not be 100% dud. Though India claiming vaccine being indigenous just for footing the bill is baffling.
 
My post is quite self explnatory.

As I mentioned both of the Indian vaccines will go into phase III trials. If it works it will get full approval, right now it just has emergency use approval.
Dud probability shouldn't be based on Ocugen as it is not developed with the US company.

COVAXIN™, India's COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio containment facility. COVAXIN™ is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied.

Per the LOI, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the US market. The companies have begun collaborating and will finalize details of the definitive agreement in the next few weeks. This collaboration leverages Ocugen’s vaccine expertise, and its R&D and regulatory capabilities in the US.

Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN™, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for the US Market | Ocugen, Inc.

Companies will co-develop inactivated vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™, to prevent COVID-19 infection in the US Builds upon the promising safety and immunogenicity data in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials Vaccine candidate is an inactivated (“traditional”) type vaccine with potentially broad appeal
ir.ocugen.com ir.ocugen.com
 
Dude, did it occured to you that you should not talk in numbers but % terms when you talk about the population size of India.

Covid was on the verge of ending with rate of infection decreasing in both % and absolute terms in India....but with Vaccination....now....it is gonna be gone in next 6 months.....the reason the FDI, Tax Collection and Stock market is going north...and highest ever.
 
A baboon can be taught how to follow a series of steps to solve a puzzle but I wouldn't trust the baboon with his homegrown solution if my life depended on it.
 
