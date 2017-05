Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his 4-nation tour ostensibly aimed at bolstering India’s economic engagements. The glaring part will be a 3-day tour to Russia, where he will look to lessen the degree of uneasiness in Indo-Russo ties lately.Modi is slated to have a busy schedule in Russia. He will be paying a visit to Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the Siege of Leningrad (1941-1944). He will then attend the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit, held in St. Petersburg. “Modi and Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) where India is the ‘guest country.Analysts opine that both countries will try to revive two-way trade as they feel that they are going downhill. Hindustan Times reported that “GV Srinivas, joint secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said Modi’s participation in SPIEF signals that there will be an emphasis on trade and investment during the Russian leg of the tour.”Read more: Indian media tantalizes Russia over NSG membership: A wave of poor relations? The Indian prime minister will have detailed discussions with the Russian president Vladimir Putin at a time when geopolitical shifts are taking place. Analysts opine that both countries will try to revive two-way trade as they feel that they are going downhill.Though the two nations have set a target for their bilateral trade of $30 billion (INR 3,000 crore) by 2025, it slumped to $7.8 billion (INR 780 crore) in 2015. So both countries will look to now focus on both other sectors to include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food processing.Earlier this month the two countries assessed the state of the bilateral relationship in a range of sectors, including civil-nuclear, trade, and investments during the meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).The two nations are yet to conclude the General Framework Agreement (GFA) for units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam nuclear plant. After missing two deadlines, it is expected that the agreement will be signed next month. Besides, the North-South Transport Corridor will also be expedited in a bid to improve regional connectivity.Russia has been trying to enter the Afghan theater. It has organized three multi-nation conferences and has asserted that reconciliation with the Taliban is a key to peace.However, it remains to be seen whether the trip can reduce the creeping political tensions between the two countries. Tensions have stemmed from Russia’s improving ties with Pakistan, owing to a host of factors, to include the Afghan quagmire and Russia’s increasing drive to emerge as an active global actor.