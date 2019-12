Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest

In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues

Published: 12:00pm, 14 Dec, 2019Updated: 6:54pm, 14 Dec, 2019From Germany to Chile and South Africa, nations have had to endure painful reconciliation processes to heal themselves, put the past behind them, and draw lessons from violent brushes with history to prevent their recurrence. India has chosen to beat a reverse path. Tired of the country’s stable democracy, preserved for seven decades after a blood-soaked independence, its muscular new caretakers are urgently poking old wounds in the hope of stirring up India’s demons to take it down the same road to perdition it long ago escaped.Despite being born in a frenzy of religious violence accompanying the partition of independent India into a Hindu-majority India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan in 1947 – which left up to 2 million dead and 14 million displaced – the new Indian nation chose to become a secular republic in which people of all religions would have just as much right as Hindus. This idea of India ran up against the country’s increasingly assertive majoritarian politics this week, and came up short on the floor of its House. But the resultant friction between the two ideas of India has jolted the foundational arrangement of a complex nation, triggering panic and protests nationwide, in what could well be a prolonged period of social and political unrest.